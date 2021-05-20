newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Bradford, Michael Hasan - 1 count Possession of Firearm Prohibited (F1) and 5 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 15, 2021 at approximately 1:04 am, Hilltown Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Route 309 and Bergey Road. A back up officer at the traffic stop observed a firearm in the waistband of the driver. The driver was detained without incident and identified as Michael Bradford. Further investigation revealed that the recovered firearm was listed as stolen and Bradford is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

bucks.crimewatchpa.com
Public Safety
Middletown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Schroll, William John - (1) Count of Simple Assault; (1) Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana; (1) Count of Possession...

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at approximately 1139 hours, MPD received a dispatch in reference to a non-active domestic at the Woodmere Building. Contact was made with the victim who through investigation was assaulted by William John Schroll. An investigation was conducted as Schroll was arrested and taken into custody on ACT 10 Simple Assault charges as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.
Bradford, PABradford Era

Bradford man charged with welfare fraud

A Bradford man has been arraigned on allegations of welfare fraud. Gary Dioguardi, 43, of 1208 South Ave., is charged with one count of fraudulently obtaining SNAP benefits, a third-degree felony. According to the criminal complaint, Dioguardi failed to report his fiancee living at his residence, and her wages, to...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Sweeney, William Thomas - Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 additional charge

On 05/04/2021 at 2110 hours, William Sweeney was the driver of a vehicle which was pulled over for a traffic violation near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Street Road. After officers pulled the car over for the violation, the officer made contact with Sweeney who seemed hunched towards the steering wheel. After further investigation, officers observed drugs and drug paraphernalia and a K9 exterior sniff of the vehicle was conducted. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamines. Sweeney was taken into custody, processed and later released with charges being filed by summons.
Middletown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Harden, Tammy - (1) Count of DUI Controlled Substance; (1) Count of Possession of a Controlled Substance; (1) Count of...

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at approximately 1048 hours, MPD received a dispatch in reference to a reckless driver entering the Borough of Middletown. A traffic stop was conducted in the area of West Main Street and North Catherine Street. The vehicle, a white 2010 Nissan Rogue bearing PA JSE4942 was driven by Tammy Jo Harden. A DUI and drug investigation took place resulting in Harden being placed under arrest for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Zammit, Eric Joseph - Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 additional charge

On 05/7/2021, an officer on patrol near the Hampton Square Shopping Center observed a male, who was identified as Eric Joseph Zammit, to have a blue tourniquet wrapped and tightened around his arm with a needle plunger drawn back while standing flushed in the corner of the enclosed bus stop area. As the officer approached Zammit, he observed the man press down on the plunger of the needle and administered the contents of the syringe into his arm. Zammit was seated next to a backpack with the front sipper pocket exposed where the officer observed several more needles as well as multiple tin caps with white powdered residue. Zammit was taken into custody, processed and later released with charges pending.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Bickley, Laurence Rhian - (1) Count of DUI; (1) Count of Careless Driving

On Monday, May 3, 2021 at approximately 0050 hours, MPD conducted a traffic stop that started in the 1100 block of Vine Street and ended behind the Turkey Hill off Kaylor Road. The vehicle, a maroon 2010 Kia Optima bearing PA JTZ7359 was driven by Laurence Rhian Bickley. An investigation took place resulting in Bickley being placed under arrest for DUI and Careless Driving.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Gonzalez, Mamelto - Arson (F) (one count) and 3 additional charges

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (F) (3 Counts) Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M) (1 Count) On 13 May 2021 at approximately 2258 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Almanac Ave., Lancaster, Pa for report of a 33 year-old male breaking items in the house. Prior to officers arriving the caller reported GONZALEZ set the living room on fire and there were people trapped on the second floor. This male was later identified a Mamelto GONZALEZ.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of DUI; (1) Count Summary Charge

On Friday, April 30, 2021 at approximately 2158 hours, MPD conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving without their headlights illuminated in the 200 block of East Main Street. The vehicle, a gray 2008 Nissan Sentra bearing PA JPX6106 was driven by Jocelyn Raine Barron. An investigation took... All...
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Steinman, John S - (1) count DUI-General Impairment (M) and 2 additional charges

On Monday, April 5, 2021, at 0307hours, Officer Brain Liddick responded to the area of Millersville Road and Columbia Avenue for a report of a driver slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle. Officer Liddick located the driver who was unconscious and eventually awakened. The driver was identified as John STEINMAN, 20, of Lancaster. An empty bottle of wine and a marijuana pipe were observed inside STEINMAN's vehicle. STEINMAN was treated by EMS and taken to Lancaster General Hospital. Officer Liddick later obtained a search warrant for STEINMAN's medical records which indicated his BAC was .277% when he was located by Officer Liddick. As a result, STEINMAN was charged with DUI General Impairment, DUI highest rate, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed at MDJ Keller's Office.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of DUI; (1) Count of Careless Driving

On Monday, May 3, 2021 at approximately 0050 hours, MPD conducted a traffic stop that started in the 1100 block of Vine Street and ended behind the Turkey Hill off Kaylor Road. The vehicle, a maroon 2010 Kia Optima bearing PA JTZ7359 was driven by Laurence Rhian Bickley. An investigation took place...
Public Safetythechronicle-online.com

Man, 34, arrested just as he’s released from Sarnia Jail

A 34-year-old man’s release from the Sarnia Jail was short-lived. Just as he was getting out Friday, Chatham-Kent police arrested and charged him with multiple offences. The charges include possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with release.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Discharge of a Firearm

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at approximately 1449 hours, MPD received a dispatch in reference to two males discharging firearms in the woods off of Susquehanna Street. MPD made contact with Jose D. Meneses and Angel Norberto Caleron-Gonzalez who possessed two BB guns. Both were charged with... All site content...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Persons not to Possess-Use-Manufacture-Control-Sell or Transfer Firearms

The U.S. Marshals, Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is requesting information on fugitive Howard Lamarr Hawkins aka Mark McClendon. Hawkins has an arrest warrant dated 02/23/2021 for criminal homicide. Hawkins got into an argument with other people inside Preeti’s Pitt which is a Bar &... All site content on the...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

When a jury in Minnesota convicted Derek Chauvin of the murder of George Floyd a year after his killing was caught on camera, his family said they would finally be able to get some sleep.But the conviction of Chauvin has not brought an end to the criminal case surrounding Mr Floyd’s death.Now attention turns to the coming trial of the three other police officers who were present when Mr Floyd died following his arrest in the city last year. Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, and he will be...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Discharging a Firearm

On Thursday, April 29, 201 at approximately 1449 hours, MPD received a dispatch in reference to two males discharging firearms in the woods off of Susquehanna Street. MPD made contact with Jose D. Meneses and Angele Norberto Calderon-Gonzalez who possessed two BB guns. Both were charged with... All site content...
Violent Crimesthunderboltradio.com

Chester County man charged with murder

A Chester County man faces a murder charge following a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Henderson. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 18-year-old Timvoise Lambert is charged with one count of Felony Murder and one count of Especially Aggravated Robbery in the shooting death of 21-year-old Danial Jacob Riley, of Henderson.