Bradford, Michael Hasan - 1 count Possession of Firearm Prohibited (F1) and 5 additional charges
On May 15, 2021 at approximately 1:04 am, Hilltown Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Route 309 and Bergey Road. A back up officer at the traffic stop observed a firearm in the waistband of the driver. The driver was detained without incident and identified as Michael Bradford. Further investigation revealed that the recovered firearm was listed as stolen and Bradford is prohibited from possessing a firearm.bucks.crimewatchpa.com