Bradford, Michael Hasan - 1 count Possession of Firearm Prohibited (F1) and 5 additional charges

On 05/7/2021, an officer on patrol near the Hampton Square Shopping Center observed a male, who was identified as Eric Joseph Zammit, to have a blue tourniquet wrapped and tightened around his arm with a needle plunger drawn back while standing flushed in the corner of the enclosed bus stop area. As the officer approached Zammit, he observed the man press down on the plunger of the needle and administered the contents of the syringe into his arm. Zammit was seated next to a backpack with the front sipper pocket exposed where the officer observed several more needles as well as multiple tin caps with white powdered residue. Zammit was taken into custody, processed and later released with charges pending.