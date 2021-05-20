newsbreak-logo
Traffic

PA 75 3112a3i Traffic Control Signals

crimewatchpa.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRobinson , Gabriel - 75 3802 a1 - Driving under influence of alcohol or controlled substance - General Impairment and 1... On May 15, 2021 at approximately 12:45am, a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of E. Market St. As the result of an investigation, Gabriel Robinson was taken into custody for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance. Robinson was released on summons. A preliminary...

www.crimewatchpa.com
#Dui#Traffic Violations#Alcohol#Traffic Police#Traffic Signs#Traffic Stop#Traffic Control Signals#Pa#Elude Police#Vehicle#Controlled Substance#Safe Speed#Careless Driving#Highways#General Impairment#Stop Signs#Dui#Domestic Violence Charges#Influence#Summons
Honesdale, PAScranton Times

Traffic signal in Honesdale damaged in crash

A traffic signal damaged early Tuesday in Honesdale will be replaced in the coming weeks, borough officials said. Until then, traffic on Willow Avenue by Dave's Super Duper Supermarket and the Edw. J. Schwartz dealership will be guided by stop signs and, during busy traffic hours, traffic control workers, the borough announced.
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Traffic Alerts

• Resurfacing of various Paducah streets starts today. Streets include: South 20th Street, Otis Dinning Drive, South 22nd Street, Washington Street, Walter Jetton Boulevard, Caldwell Street, South 6th Street. Use caution, and watch for the work crews and traffic control devices. Avoid parking on the streets scheduled for rehabilitation. •...
Annville, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Traffic Accident

On May 12th, 2021, 1:26 PM, Annville Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident with a car into a telephone pole. The driver reported being distracted prior to driving off the roadway in the 600 Block of East Main Street then colliding with the telephone pole before coming to a rest in a front yard. The driver was evaluated at the scene by EMS and released. The vehicle had to be towed due to extensive damages.
Shamokin Dam, PADaily Item

UPDATE Traffic signals back on along Routes 11/15

SHAMOKIN DAM — Traffic signals along Routes 11/15 between Park Road and Monroe Marketplace are functioning again, PennDOT announced. The lights were out for more than three hours after a power outage in the area. Power was restored about 12:15 p.m. Fire police assisted at the scene with traffic management.
Sacramento, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Crash in Sacramento Occurs When Driver Loses Control

A traffic crash along southbound State Route 99 in Sacramento on May 11 resulted in an injury when one driver’s vehicle went out of control. The accident happened just north of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard around 10:35 in the morning. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report, a Honda SUV suddenly crossed three lanes of traffic and struck a Lexus sedan.
Trafficonscene.tv

DUI Driver Crashes Into Scaffolding | Orange

05.03.2021 | 11:04 PM | ORANGE – Authorities received response of a solo vehicle into a construction site near 1000 W Town & Country and Lawson Way. Upon arrival, units discovered that the scaffolding was against the vehicle. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to remove the scaffolding and extricate the driver & passenger.
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

ISP Fatal Traffic Crash

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. Illinois Route 49 at 4000 North, Vermillion County. May 3, 2021 at approximately 1:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2005 Black Hyundai SUV. Unit 2- 2005 Silver Chevrolet SUV. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Ellis Flessner-Bryant, 20-year-old male from Rankin,...
Snyder County, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Traffic signal outage in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County

-- If you are traveling Route 11/15 northbound and southbound Thursday morning, be advised that the traffic signals between Park Road and Monroe Market Place in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, are not working due to a power outage. The traffic signal outage will likely impact cross traffic in...
Slatington, PATimes News

Slatington awards bid for traffic signal project

After several attempts to lower the cost of the traffic signal project at the intersection of Main and Church streets, Slatington borough council has awarded the project to Wyoming Electric and Signal in Wyoming, Pennsylvania, for $348,580.80. The borough was awarded a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for...
Hoboken, NJhudsontv.com

Ignoring Red Traffic Signal in Hoboken Results in Two Arrests

Dayan Flores, a 22-year old female from North Arlington, and 26-year old Danny Rivera of Newark, have been arrested by Hoboken Police after failing to stop at a red traffic signal. According to Detective / Lieutenant Danilo Cabrera of the Hoboken Police Department , the two fce charges of DWI, failure to observe a traffic signal and resisting arrest, among other charges.
Schoolcraft, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Calls for Traffic Signal Grow Louder after Double Fatal Accident on 131 in Schoolcraft

There is a renewed push for a traffic signal at 131 and W X Y Avenue after an accident left two dead and two others injured. A deadly accident in Schoolcraft, Michigan has residents of the community asking for change. On Friday, May 7, just before 3:00 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers responded to a traffic accident that claimed the lives of an elderly couple and left two others injured.
Trafficmichigan.gov

New traffic signal on US-131 at M-75 near Walloon Lake to begin operation this week

New traffic signal on US-131 at M-75 near Walloon Lake to begin operation this week. Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (anticipated) PROJECT:. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) installed a new traffic signal at the US-131/M-75 intersection near Walloon Lake. The signal will...
Law Enforcementcannabisnewsworld.com

Off-duty officer’s sharp nose spurs arrest of suspected drug-impaired driver and ticket for passenger with open cannabis

The smell of weed coming from a truck driving in front of an off-duty RCMP officer’s vehicle was strong enough that he opted to call it in for fellow officers to have a closer look. The officer’s nose was tipped off while driving near Holyrood in Newfoundland and Labrador at 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 22. Upon seeing a truck towing a snowmobile trailer, he then smelled weed, reports the Holyrood detachment of the RCMP. The RCMP officer reported the information to the Holyrood RCMP and within a few minutes, the on-duty officers carried out a traffic stop for the truck. Florida woman who drove her SUV in bike lane for a quarter mile fesses up: There’s a sack of weed in her pants Man sleeping in running truck in the middle of intersection easy pickings for arresting authorities Driver fingers friend’s second-hand smoke in car for positive drug test During the stop, the officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis emanating from inside the truck and could see open cannabis, which was later determined to belong to the truck’s passenger, the statement notes. Suspecting that the driver was drug-impaired, the officers had him complete roadside sobriety testing, which showed further signs of impairment. The vehicle driver, 33, was arrested for drug-impaired driving and transported to the RCMP detachment to complete a drug influence evaluation. A trained officer carries out that evaluation , using a 12-step test that involves both questions and psychophysical tests, including a blood or urine test to determine impairment. The legal limit is two nanograms of THC per millilitre in whole blood, at which level a driver could be facing criminal charges and fines. If the level is greater than five nanograms of THC per millilitre of blood, this could result in a fine or imprisonment, according…
Property Crimesedmondsbeacon.com

Getaways, stolen vehicles | Police Beat

Customer attacked by another customer for unknown reason. The suspect was not located. 21900 block Highway 99. Juvenile female walking home reported an elderly male in a truck asking her if she needed a ride. She declined, and male left without further incident. 100 block Caspers St. Sped. Vehicle fled...