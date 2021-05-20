1 count Possession of Firearm Prohibited (F1)

On May 8, 2021, at approximately 7:46 p.m., Officer Thompson from the Quarryville Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of West Fifth Street for a report of three young children hanging out of a third-floor window yelling for their parents. Upon arrival, the officer observed the children at the open window and attempted to get inside of the apartment. No one answered the locked door. The Quarryville Fire Department was also dispatched along with EMS and assisted in gaining entry into the home. No adults were located inside of the apartment. The three children, ages 5, 4 and 2, were found locked inside of a bedroom in the third-floor apartment. According to the officer’s observations, the condition of the room where these three young children were locked inside of was deplorable.