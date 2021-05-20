newsbreak-logo
Law Enforcement

1 count Possession of Firearm Prohibited (F1)

crimewatchpa.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 15, 2021 at approximately 1:04 am, Hilltown Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Route 309 and Bergey Road. A back up officer at the traffic stop observed a firearm in the waistband of the driver. The driver was detained without incident and identified as Michael...

www.crimewatchpa.com
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Carry Firearm without a license

Hawkins, Howard Lamarr - (1 count) Criminal Homicide and 2 additional charges. The U.S. Marshals, Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is requesting information on fugitive Howard Lamarr Hawkins aka Mark McClendon. Hawkins has an arrest warrant dated 02/23/2021 for criminal homicide. Hawkins got into an argument with other people inside Preeti’s Pitt which is a Bar &...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Fugitive Apprehension - Arrest prior to registration

Angel Luis Cintron-Fernandez, 46 of Lebanon, was arrested and charged for being a fugitive from justice, having an extraditable felony arrest warrant for drug charges by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office in the State of New York. Angel was stopped for a traffic violation while driving a Honda... All site...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

(1) count of False Identification to Law Enforcement (M3)

Gonzalez-Velez, Jorge - (1) count of DUI (F3) and 2 additional charges. On May 6, 2021 at approximately 2:30am NHPD officers were on routine patrol in the area of the 1000 Block of West Main Street (Earl Township). Officers had observed a vehicle make a turn without a turn signal and also observed illegal window tint on the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the...
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Man charged with firearm possession by a felon, simple battery

A Rome man faces a firearms charge after he reportedly grabbed a woman at the Circle K on Garden Lakes Parkway Wednesday night and dragged her into a bathroom, reports stated. Derrick Larenzo Richardson, 42, also put his arm against the woman's neck and pulled her down while at the convenience store. After Rome police arrested him, they found a black bag that contained a grinder with marijuana inside it and a pistol.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Discharging a Firearm

On Thursday, April 29, 201 at approximately 1449 hours, MPD received a dispatch in reference to two males discharging firearms in the woods off of Susquehanna Street. MPD made contact with Jose D. Meneses and Angele Norberto Calderon-Gonzalez who possessed two BB guns. Both were charged with... All site content...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Discharge of a Firearm

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at approximately 1449 hours, MPD received a dispatch in reference to two males discharging firearms in the woods off of Susquehanna Street. MPD made contact with Jose D. Meneses and Angel Norberto Caleron-Gonzalez who possessed two BB guns. Both were charged with... All site content...
Law Enforcementmspnews.org

Trooper Arrests Man with Firearm, Narcotics after Struggle

Shortly after 9 p.m. on May 1, Trooper Ryan Sceviour, assigned to State Police-Norwell, was patrolling Route 3 in Weymouth. At that time he observed a black Cadillac sedan following another vehicle at an extremely close distance then abruptly change lanes and nearly strike his cruiser. Trooper Sceviour activated his cruiser’s emergency lights and initiated a motor vehicle stop.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Title 75 3802 A1 DUI GENERAL IMPAIRMENT (M)

On 5/11/21, at approximately 1:00am, Samantha Brown was charged with DUI, Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Purchase etc. of Alcohol Beverage by a Minor. A prelim will be scheduled at MDJ 19-3-01 Judge Fishel's Office. Title 75 3802 A1 DUI GENERAL IMPAIRMENT (M), 35 780-113 A32 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia...
Quarryville, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Absher, Alexis M - (3 counts) Endangering the Welfare of Children (F3) and 2 additional charges

On May 8, 2021, at approximately 7:46 p.m., Officer Thompson from the Quarryville Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of West Fifth Street for a report of three young children hanging out of a third-floor window yelling for their parents. Upon arrival, the officer observed the children at the open window and attempted to get inside of the apartment. No one answered the locked door. The Quarryville Fire Department was also dispatched along with EMS and assisted in gaining entry into the home. No adults were located inside of the apartment. The three children, ages 5, 4 and 2, were found locked inside of a bedroom in the third-floor apartment. According to the officer’s observations, the condition of the room where these three young children were locked inside of was deplorable.
Violent Crimescrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Harassment by Communication

On Sunday, April 25, 2021 at approximately 2110 hours, MPD received a dispatch in reference to harassing phone calls and messages. Contact was made with the victim, who advised that Alex Powers had called 30 times. Evidence was displayed to MPD resulting in Powers being charged with Harassment by... All...
Fayetteville, ARcrimewatchpa.com

(1) count Use of Multiple-Beam Road Lighting Equipment

Eric M. Walker, Fayetteville, has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance and one count of multiple-beam road lighting equipment after a traffic stop was conducted on April 3 at 1:40 a.m. on W. Main Street. (2) counts Driving Under the...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Gonzalez-Velez, Jorge - (1) count of DUI (F3) and 2 additional charges

On May 6, 2021 at approximately 2:30am NHPD officers were on routine patrol in the area of the 1000 Block of West Main Street (Earl Township). Officers had observed a vehicle make a turn without a turn signal and also observed illegal window tint on the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, later identified as Jorge Gonzalez-Velez (age 29 of Leola), provided officers with a false name and date-of-birth. He did not have a license on him at the time of the stop.
Public Safetythechronicle-online.com

Man faces eight counts of driving while prohibited

A Toronto man was charged with numberous offences this weekend following a collision in Selkirk. The charges include eight counts of driving while prohibited and two counts of driving with a licence under suspension. The crash on Main Street East was reported to police around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Police report...
Law Enforcementchatnewstoday.ca

Two Lethbridge men facing weapons and drug charges

LETHBRIDGE, AB. — — The LPS Crime Suppression Team (CST) and Priority Crimes Unit (PCU) collaborated on a short-term investigation, which resulted in arrests on Thursday (May 13). Officers conducted surveillance on two men in a vehicle downtown, with the driver known to have multiple driving prohibitions in place. After...
Columbia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

ACCIDENT CAUSING INJURY

On 10/29/20 at approximately 7:26pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the area of 4th and Cherry Streets for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival the Officer observed that one vehicle was on it's side and an injured male was laying on the street. Witnesses stated that a female,...
Violent Crimescrimewatchpa.com

(1) count Simple Assault- Domestic Violence (M2)

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, Sergeant. Kim Geyer was contacted regarding a domestic disturbance that had occurred on May 14, 2021, in the 2600 block of Valley Drive. The victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, Jordan SILVA, 28, of Lancaster, had assaulted her during an argument. The victim had... All site...