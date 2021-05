More than half of us will take a vacation this summer that lasts 7 to 10 days, and the top destinations are not far away. My girls are going to the Texas Gulf Coast with their grandma in a couple of weeks and they're renting a beach house and planning to swim, make sandcastles, play sand volleyball, and try some great restaurants. It will be a sublime bonding trip with their grandma that they will remember for the rest of their lives, and I will stay here and eat my weight in Bruno's pizzas and try not to be jealous. A Texas beach is so much fun.