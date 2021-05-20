American Fighter
Desperate for cash to save his deathly ill mother, college wrestler Ali (George Kosturos, AMERICAN WRESTLER: THE WIZARD) enters the hidden world of underground fighting. Ali shows promise but, lacking skills, he gets beaten bloody. Duke (Sean Patrick Flanery, THE BOONDOCK SAINTS), a troubled handler, takes pity on the boy and trains him to be a fierce competitor—but is it enough to make Ali a winner? Based on a true story, this gritty action tale also stars Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”).www.clevescene.com