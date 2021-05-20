American Fighter

Rising prospect Logan Storley is the fighter to watch at Bellator 258. Logan Storley had to face one of the most talented, but least talked about fighters in modern MMA history in Yaroslav Amosov. Amosov, who was 24-0 going into the Storley fight, was seen by many as the more well-rounded fighter, and some questioned why Storley was getting such a bump in competition only 11 fights into his career. Storley lost that fight, the first of his young and promising career. At Bellator 258, Storley wants to get back to winning.