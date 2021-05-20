newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

American Fighter

Cleveland Scene
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDesperate for cash to save his deathly ill mother, college wrestler Ali (George Kosturos, AMERICAN WRESTLER: THE WIZARD) enters the hidden world of underground fighting. Ali shows promise but, lacking skills, he gets beaten bloody. Duke (Sean Patrick Flanery, THE BOONDOCK SAINTS), a troubled handler, takes pity on the boy and trains him to be a fierce competitor—but is it enough to make Ali a winner? Based on a true story, this gritty action tale also stars Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”).

www.clevescene.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Patrick Flanery
Person
Tommy Flanagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Sons Of Anarchy#True Story#The Boy#American#Boondock Saints#American Wrestler#College Wrestler Ali#Underground Fighting#Stars#Pity#Promise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Deerfield Beach, FLMiami Herald

American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters on Bellator 258 card on Showtime and YouTube

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson returns to MMA action after a four-year hiatus as he makes his Bellator debut in the co-main event on Friday live on Showtime. Johnson, a light heavyweight, trains at Sanford MMA in (South Florida) Deerfield Beach. Welterweight Logan Storley, also from Sanford MMA, and middleweight Johnny Eblen of American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek are on the prelims.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

The Ultimate Fighter 29: Who is Michael Gillmore?

Get to know middleweight alternate and new TUF contestant, Michael Gillmore, ahead of the show’s 29th season. The Ultimate Fighter is set to return in a few short weeks, and with a new season of the hit reality television series, the drama is already back in full force for season 29.
Combat SportsTimes News

Fighter’s Heaven opened for 2021 season

DEER LAKE, Pa. - Fighter’s Heaven has officially opened for the 2021 season. The former training camp of Muhammad Ali is welcoming visitors from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from now until late October. In addition, anyone wishing to visit the camp on weekdays can call 570-968-2961 and request a preferred time to see the historic site. All visitors receive a free wrist band with the Fighter’s Heaven logo.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Leona Heidern cuts into the King of Fighters XV lineup

As many fans predicted, The SIlent Soldier Leona Heidern is joining the King of Fighters XV roster, bringing her combat-centric personality to the ring. She was featured in the original announcement trailer for the game, so it was only a matter of time before she was shown cutting away at the competition. Despite this, she is technically the 20th fighter joining the game’s roster.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Anthony Mackie Says Captain America Figure "Looks More Like Jamie Foxx"

Actor Anthony Mackie is wowing fans as the newest Captain America from the Marvel franchise and recently reacted to his new action figure. As the talk show host unpackaged the box of the action figure, Mackie was excited to see the new figure, but when the camera zoomed in for the actor to get a better look, his reaction was priceless.
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

From A Fighter’s Perspective: Saunders Did Not Quit

Billy Joe Saunders would have entered the ninth round and tried to fight to the best of his abilities, all while enduring the pain he was experiencing. Canelo Alvarez brutally broke Saunders’ eye socket in the eighth round of their super middleweight unification Saturday night in Arlington. Saunders’ trainer Mark Tibbs ultimately decided to stop the bout immediately after the eighth round ended.
Violent CrimesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Bautista And His Army Of The Dead Co-Stars Discuss The ‘Luxury’ Of Shooting In A Real Casino

If you’re going into a Zack Snyder movie, one thing is certain: it won’t be without ambition. After the filmmaker delivered on his version of Justice League, Snyder’s zombie film Army of the Dead is here, and he went to seriously incredible lengths to immerse its audience in a zombie apocalypse where Las Vegas is overridden with the undead. This inclided redressing a real abandoned Atlantic City casino into Sin City.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Bellator 258: Logan Storley is the fighter to watch

Rising prospect Logan Storley is the fighter to watch at Bellator 258. Logan Storley had to face one of the most talented, but least talked about fighters in modern MMA history in Yaroslav Amosov. Amosov, who was 24-0 going into the Storley fight, was seen by many as the more well-rounded fighter, and some questioned why Storley was getting such a bump in competition only 11 fights into his career. Storley lost that fight, the first of his young and promising career. At Bellator 258, Storley wants to get back to winning.
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Foo Fighters featured in new Ram Truck campaign

Campaign shines “spotlight” on everyday rock stars. The Ram Truck brand and Foo Fighters join forces to pay homage to everyday heroes with the launch of a new multimedia campaign, “Spotlight,” which includes three new videos spanning television, digital and Ram Truck brand social media channels. The campaign will kick...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Mayweather reveals the best fighter he faced was not the toughest

Floyd Mayweather is tipped to make a return this summer. In an exhibition bout of sorts for quite a bit of money. His professional boxing career days are well and truly over at this point however. Talking about that career at a speaking engagement recently Mayweather touched on the best...
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Starz's 'Run the World' Celebrates Premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood

Just hours after the CDC announced Thursday that vaccinated people can now generally go unmasked in private and public spaces, Starz rolled out the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of its new comedy series “Run the World” at NeueHouse Hollywood. “It’s going to be an interesting adjustment for...
Celebritieshot969boston.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Used To Be Mistaken For Being A Girl

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says that people often confused his “soft features” as a child, thinking that he was a little girl, according to Page Six. The former pro wrestler, who is of Black Nova Scotian and Samoan descent, just celebrated his 49th birthday yesterday. He said in an interview, “I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair.”
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' Clip Teases Chris Rock's Reluctant Team-Up With Max Minghella

The latest movie in the long-running Saw franchise is almost upon us, and as fans eagerly look forward to the premiere of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the glimpses we've been treated to thus far — a new poster, a remix of the iconic theme song, and more — are only further building up the hype. Now, Lionsgate is teasing the upcoming film's imminent release with a brand-new clip, and Collider has your exclusive look at a scene featuring the beginnings of Chris Rock and Max Minghella's reluctant partnership.
Moviesmyleaderpaper.com

Alfred Molina knew David Oyelowo was a talented director

Alfred Molina knew that David Oyelowo would be a talented director after starring in his short film 'Big Guy'. The 67-year-old actor plays the role of Jim Bussey in David's feature directorial debut 'The Water Man' but had already been aware of the star's talent behind the camera for several years.