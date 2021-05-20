Winners Announced for 38th Annual Oconee Artist Exhibit
Allied Arts invites the public to celebrate the winners of the 38th Annual Oconee Artists Exhibition at the Marlor House through June 18, 2021. No admission is charged. The Oconee Artists Exhibition is open to all adult artists in the central Georgia area and eligible categories include drawing, mixed media, painting photography, printmaking and sculpture. This year there were forty entries by fifteen artists from the Central Georgia area.athensceo.com