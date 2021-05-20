Winners Announced for 38th Annual Oconee Artist Exhibit

On June 20 of last year, organizers decided to cancel the 2020 Deep Roots Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost one year later, the 2021 Deep Roots Festival music lineup was announced with three of 2020’s acts making a return to the concert bill. Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, this year’s festival to be held in the streets of historic downtown Milledgeville will be headlined by Tennessee band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors. Also featured on the main stage will be blues singer/songwriter Joanna Connor, Mt. Pilot and father-daughter duo Georgia Rae. Both the latter two acts have very strong local ties.