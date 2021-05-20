newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More than Half of Employees Globally Would Quit their Jobs if Not Provided Post-pandemic Flexibility, EY Survey Finds

athensceo.com
 18 hours ago

More than half (54%) of employees surveyed from around the world would consider leaving their job post-COVID-19 pandemic if they are not afforded some form of flexibility in where and when they work, according to the EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee Survey. The survey – one of the largest global...

athensceo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Environment#South America#Videoconferencing#Workforce Productivity#Survey Respondents#Government Employees#Digital Technology#Flexibility#Emeia#Ernst Young Llc#Employee Survey#Employee Respondents#Job Retention#Employee Attitudes#Employers#Business#Industries#Millennials#Geographies#Solutions Leader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
Jobsworkerscompensation.com

Jobs of the Future: What Risks Will Employees Face?

Data scientist. Social media assistant. Back-end developer. Water resource specialist. Medical transcriptionist. According to an in-depth study from the World Economic Forum in early 2020, these are the job titles we'll see emerging and growing over the next several years. The study reveals that over the next decade, not only...
Public Healthnewmilfordspectrum.com

This Is Why Remote Work Doesn't Just Benefit Employees

With Covid-19 changing everything about daily life, remote work has become the new normal. PwC, a consulting company, recently surveyed 133 executives and 1,200 office employees. The results found that while most executives want to get employees back in the office as soon as possible, employees are in no rush: 75 percent of the executives anticipate having at least half of employees back in the office by July of 2021, but only 61 percent of employees expect to spend half of their working hours in the office by then.
Public Healthcmlibrary.org

Job searching during a global pandemic

Finding work in the United States right now is, in short, overwhelming. Before COVID-19 made its way stateside, looking for a job still wasn’t easy. However, the uncertainty of the coming months (and years) is adding new and unprecedented challenges to anyone’s job search. Beneficially, some career-related obstacles that may...
Technologyinformation-age.com

Less than 10% of companies offer a personalised employee experience

Research from HR software company Applaud has revealed that less than 10% of organisations offer hyper-personalised digital employee experiences. While personalised employee experience platforms were found to be lacking by Applaud, only 27% of HR services can be considered consumer-grade, which is negatively impacting employee engagement. With many employees looking...
Public Healthbizjournals

Post-pandemic lessons: Employee wellbeing is paramount

Business leaders can benefit from critical lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic as we begin reopening our workplaces, especially when it comes to employee well-being — a requirement for organizational success. Stress in the United States is incredibly high right now, and the workplace has not been spared the pandemic’s...
Public Healthbeckersasc.com

Most new physicians more worried about job security, pay than COVID-19, survey finds

A new survey by national physician search firm Merritt Hawkins revealed that many physicians are concerned about job prospects and financial security. Merritt Hawkins, which is a company of healthcare staffing company AMN Healthcare, has conducted the survey periodically since 1991. The purpose of the survey is to provide insight into the career preferences and plans of physicians completing their training. The company received fewer responses this year compared to previous years, which the company stated may be due to disruptions related to COVID-19. The 2021 survey was conducted via email and sent to approximately 11,500 final-year residents. Of this number, the company received 103 responses.
Economymultibriefs.com

Successfully encouraging productivity for remote and in-office employees

Since the start of the pandemic, many businesses have chosen to incorporate working from home as part of a more agile structure that includes elements of both remote operations and in-office work. Some have certain workers always on-site and others spread across the world, while a lot of companies are taking a hybrid approach that sees their employees split their schedule between the office and home.
Michigan Statelegalnews.com

Michigan's more than half a million jobs in high-demand, high-wage industries highlighted as part of Professional Trades Month

With nearly 530,000 Michigan jobs and 47,000 annual openings in the professional trades projected by the year 2028, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to proclaim May as Professional Trades Month to honor those in these fields, show the value of this work, and encourage others to explore educational opportunities and gain career awareness.
Labor Issuesbizjournals

Access to paid sick leave is increasing, but still lags in many industries

The percentage of private industry workers eligible for paid sick leave has steadily increased over the past decade but still leaves a quarter of workers without this benefit, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Despite these increases, the private industry still lags significantly behind state and local governments in offering paid sick leave.
Public Healthbenefitnews.com

One-size-fits-all benefits won’t cut it in the post-pandemic workplace

The COVID-19 crisis has drastically changed how we work and altered the relationship between employers and employees. Workers now expect their employers to view them as individual human beings and provide benefits that support them on a personal level. The pandemic has forced employers to embrace flexibility — if they...
EconomyRiverside Press Enterprise

1 in 3 workers changed or lost jobs in past year, study says

More than a third of U.S. workers changed employers or lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic, double the typical level in the previous two decades, according to a study. Among workers who had a job in February 2020, almost 37% were no longer with their employer a...
Economyshrm.org

Rethinking Employee Benefits for Permanently Remote Workers

As COVID-19 vaccination rates increase and the pandemic eases, business worksites are reopening. Whether by choice or need, however, many employees are likely to continue working remotely—some may have moved to locations too far away to accommodate commuting while others may simply prefer to keep working from home. Employers are...
Economymarketplace.org

Will employers change your salary if you move to a cheaper area?

Some companies adjust pay depending on where employees live, raising the question of whether they’ll change employees’ salaries now that working remotely is becoming more common. In a new survey about work-from-home policies, 4.3% of companies who responded said they would reduce employee’s cash compensation if they moved to a...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Why Employee Experience Is The New Customer Experience: Five Factors Driving Change At Work

When I was in the early days of my career, the business world had just begun to embrace the notion of “Customer Experience” along with the initial iterations of e-commerce and e-everything. Consumer expectations were changing with technological advances, and new(ish) field emerged: “CX,” shorthand for Customer Experience. Countless books document the topic, and scores of companies have worked tirelessly to put the customer at the center of everything they do. For a company today, to be described as a “customer-obsessed company” is the ultimate badge of honor. However, in a post-pandemic world, it won’t just be the customer experience that dictates the success or failure of a company—but the increasing importance of the employee experience, one where employee expectations are being drastically re-shaped by multiple forces. “EX” or Employee Experience, will become as important as “CX” as the relationship between employer and employee is re-defined across a handful of key areas.