Athens, GA

Star Spangled Classic Set for Saturday, July 3rd at Athens Ben Epps Airport

 18 hours ago

Athens-Clarke County Unified Government welcomes the community to celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display at the Star Spangled Classic on Saturday, July 3! Fireworks will be launched at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Athens Ben Epps Airport. The display will be viewable from many locations around the Lexington Road, Cherokee Road, & Gaines School Road intersection as well as two locations provided by Athens-Clarke County.

Athens, GAwcn247.com

At Athens Varsity, answer to 'What’ll ya have?' is bulldozer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Chili dogs, onion rings and frosted orange milkshakes could soon be in shorter supply in Athens. The Varsity has applied for permission to tear down its decades-old Athens location. Athens-Clarke Commissioner Melissa Link says the Gordy family, which owns The Varsity, has been trying to sell the property for commercial redevelopment for several years. Local officials put zoning limits on the property and the family transferred several houses it had bought for affordable housing. The restaurant's demolition is currently on hold, but Link says she will lift the hold in several weeks. No plans have been filed yet for what will replace the restaurant.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

‘The Varsity’ to be torn down after 56 years in the Classic City

After 56 years of operation in the Classic City, The Varsity restaurant will be demolished. The owners, the Gordy family, recently filed for a permit to tear down the iconic hot dog joint to make way for what will likely be apartments and retail, perhaps a grocery store. This business move has been obvious for years after the restaurant owners started buying up properties around the restaurant in 2017 and requested rezoning for the 6.7 acres they assembled in 2018.
Athens, GARed and Black

Daniel Hutchens of Athens band Bloodkin passes away at 56

Daniel Hutchens, a prominent Athens musician known from the band Bloodkin, passed away on May 9. Hutchens was 56. Hutchens, a native of West Virginia, moved to Athens in 1986, with childhood friend and Bloodkin co-founder Eric Carter. Bloodkin, which is known for its Southern rock sound, made several songs that were later covered by the Athens group Widespread Panic, such as “Can’t Get High” and “Quarter Tank of Gasoline.”
Athens, GAwuga.org

Local Protests on West Broad

Historic Athens organized a demonstration Thursday evening to protest the planned demolition of a West Broad Street School building. The Clarke County School District plans to convert the West Broad Street School campus into an early learning center and construction is planned to begin soon in order to meet a Mar. 1, 2022 deadline. While the plan is to preserve and restore the oldest building on the campus, the 1958 building facing Campbell Lane is planned for demolition and is the center of controversy. Critics of the plan say that the building has historic value as one of the few remaining school buildings in Georgia from the 1950s “Equalization Era,” when Southern schools improved facilities in an attempt to justify segregation and that the school should be remodeled instead. Here’s Ken Dious, a lawyer who attended the school as a child in the 1950s and spoke at last night’s demonstration: The demonstration started outside of the H.T Edwards building, ahead of a School Board meeting. Once the meeting began, protesters headed over to the Campbell Lane building, where the crowd heard from Tommy Valentine of Historic Athens, as well as several speakers who were West Broad Street School alumni.
Clarke County, GAflagpole.com

Pressure Mounts to Save Historic West Broad School Building

Bulldozers are also coming for two historic buildings on the West Broad School campus. The historic preservation specialist consulting on the project recently resigned, saying that the main architects and Clarke County School District officials had sidelined her. CCSD is planning on turning the segregation-era school for Black children into...
Athens, GAAthens Banner-Herald

Ex-teacher, volunteer Minish honored with proclamations in Winder, Athens

Laura Minish, a former school teacher in Winder and volunteer with the school system in Athens, was recently honored with proclamations from the mayors of both cities. Minish, who spent 30 years in education, was recognized for her time in education as Winder Mayor David Maynard and Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz proclaimed May 4 as “Laura Minish Day.”
Clarke County, GAwuga.org

ACC Commissioners to Hear More on Classic Center Arena

The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission are set to meet Tuesday at 5:30 for their regular monthly work session. In addition to the first of three public input sessions about the county's budget, Commissioners will hear a design review on the proposed Classic Center arena. That update is expected to propose an additional $25 million dollars in expenditures, mostly coming from loans.
Clarke County, GAPosted by
WGAU

Chase Street Elementary reverts to distance learning

The Clarke County School District says Chase Street Elementary School will revert to distance learning for the rest of the week: Chase Street suspended in-classroom instruction last Friday after more than one hundred students had to quarantine after exposure to people who had tested positive for coronavirus. The CCSD says...
Athens, GAwuga.org

Historic Athens cries foul over West Broad School demolition

Historic Athens held a livestream on their Facebook page Wednesday to discuss the history of the West Broad Street school and the implications of the planned demolition of one of its buildings. The Clarke County School District plans to use a Head Start grant to convert the West Broad Street...
Athens, GAflagpole.com

Put Prince Avenue on a Diet

The other day I was sitting out in front of my restaurant, The Grit, and was thinking about how much more pleasant it would be if cars and trucks weren’t speeding by so fast. It got me thinking about the initiatives to three-lane Prince Avenue from Milledge to Pulaski from years past, so I was thrilled to read Rebecca McCarthy’s excellent piece in the Apr. 14 issue.