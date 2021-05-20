newsbreak-logo
Alliance, OH

Dream Horse

Cleveland Scene
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award® nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.

Toni Collette
Related
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Bright Spot: What of me will live on?

The cartoon “Zits” showed the perpetually cynical teen playing with an age enhancer program on his phone. When he entered his picture and advanced it 30 years, the image that popped up looked just like his dad. Horrified, Jeremy sobbed: “Just shoot me!”. The reality is many of us bear...
Minerva, OHCanton Repository

Stark County events: 'Five Women' at Roxy Theatre in Minerva, polka band at Royal Docks

MINERVA — Minerva's Roxy Theatre will present "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" on Friday and Saturday. The Alan Ball comedy is set in the 1990s during an "ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate at which five reluctant, identically-clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below," according to a news release for the production. "As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women discover a common bond in this funny, irreverent, and touching celebration of the women's spirit."
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Rodman Library offers virtual Summer Art Experience

ALLIANCE – Rodman Library will be offering the 2021 Summer Art Experience from home. Starting June 14, children ages 6-13 will be able to view art lessons via YouTube videos taught by six local art instructors, according to a news release. Art supplies for the lessons will be provided free...
Alliance, OHpetbusiness

Coastal Pet To Host 5K Run for Charity

Coastal Pet will hold a Bark & Brew 5K run to raise money for Leader Dogs for the Blind, a charity that trains and provides guide dogs to those in need at no cost. The annual Bark & Brew 5K is held in Rochester, Mich., but runners around the country can participate via the charity's virtual race option. Employees at Coastal Pet committed to spend the first Saturday in June supporting the cause by racing nearby company headquarters in Alliance, Ohio.
Alliance, OHCanton Repository

History walk planned along Iron Horse Trail

ALLIANCE – An informative walk on the Stark Parks Iron Horse Trail from Rodman Public Library through the former village of Freedom to the Mabel Hartzell Historical Home will take place Sunday. In case of rain, the walk will take place May 23. Social distancing while participating is encouraged. Begin...
Alliance, OHCanton Repository

Friends of Rodman Library book sale May 16

ALLIANCE – The Friends of Rodman Library will hold a sidewalk book sale and membership drive May 16 from 1- 4:30 p.m. in Rodman Main Library parking lot, according to a news release. A limited number of books and categories will be available, including hardback and paperback fiction, younger and...
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Channel 1022 schedule for week of May 10

Alliance Intermediate-Girls on the Run program. Tuesday, May 11 – 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 – 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 14 – 9:00 a.m. John Hampu interviews Stacey Rinehart from Alliance Career Center. Monday, May 10 – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 – 9:00...