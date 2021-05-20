Dream Horse

MINERVA — Minerva's Roxy Theatre will present "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" on Friday and Saturday. The Alan Ball comedy is set in the 1990s during an "ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate at which five reluctant, identically-clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below," according to a news release for the production. "As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women discover a common bond in this funny, irreverent, and touching celebration of the women's spirit."