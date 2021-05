Stocks ended lower in a tech-led selloff Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling sharply and the Dow Jones Industrial Average giving up a gain of more than 300 points after it pushed above the 35,000 milestone for the first time. The Dow , which traded at an all-time intraday high of 35,091.56, ended the day down around 33 points, or 0.1% near 34,745, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 gave up around 44 points, or 1%, to end near 4,189, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped around 350 points, or 2.5%, to close near 13,402. Shares of Facebook Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. fell sharply after a Citibank analyst cut ratings on the stocks to neutral from buy, citing worries that investors have become overly bullish about the online-advertising market.