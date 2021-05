June 4, (Friday) SILENT AUCTION 7 am - 8 am (1 hour ONLY) @ 1234 Washington Street Clarkston. Lots of vintage items (vintage jewelry, Pyrex, Anchor Hocking, Fostoria) and vintage china (Spode, Lenox, Imperial Glass Candlewick, etc.). China is in Mint Condition. HOW TO BID: On the bidding sign-up sheets (which will be on the tables) you will NOT be required to put down any personal information (such as name and/or phone number), so we are asking you to make up a nickname to put down on the bidding sheet(s). Since there will be no personal information on the bidding sheets, we are asking you if you placed a bid to come back at 8:00am to 1234 Washington Street Clarkston to see if you won your item(s). While you are waiting for the Auction to end (at 8:00 am), you can visit and shop at all TWELVE FAMILIES HUGE BLOCK YARD SALES on the same street (@ 1234 Washington Street, Clarkston).