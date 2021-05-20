newsbreak-logo
Steubenville, OH

Police reports

 18 hours ago

Arrested: Joseph W. Spurrier, 30, Steubenville, driving under the influence and while suspended (administrative) and parking in a prohibited area, May 6. Spurrier’s vehicle was struck by another near while he was parked in the merge area between U.S. Route 22 and state Route 2 near Weirton at about 2:10 p.m., causing traffic on the highway to be delayed. Sheriff’s deputies said Spurrier told them he stopped because his vehicle was leaking oil. It was the second incident within the last month of someone parking a vehicle in that area, though the first one wasn’t struck.

