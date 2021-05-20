Updated Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center reopening July 1

Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort announced the reopening on May 1, 2021, following a property-wide transformation, revealing a new chapter in the history of this resort. Born a century ago (1929) as the grandest hotel of Hollywood’s Golden Age, this 39-acre Arizona landmark remains one of the most beloved resorts in the world for its Frank Lloyd Wright and Albert Chase McArthur architectural pedigree, intuitive facilities and storied history. Virserius Studio, PHX Architecture and Jim Smith of Serving the Nation, Inc. – all of whom have deep knowledge of Frank Lloyd Wright’s mindset – were purposefully commissioned for this 15-month project to meticulously restore, repair and celebrate the Arizona Biltmore’s iconic legacy while reimagining the luxurious guest experience for a new era.