newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Updated Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center reopening July 1

By Christina Jelski
travelweekly.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at the National Harbor in Maryland will reopen on July 1, welcoming guests back for the first time since its pandemic-related closure in March 2020. Fresh off a $64 million renovation, the property's 1,996 guestrooms and suites have all been redesigned and will...

www.travelweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Harbor#Suites#July#Open Bar#Old Hickory Steakhouse#Pose Rooftop Lounge#Relache Spa#Resort#Pop Up Bar#Decor#Feature#Retro Arcade Games#Checkout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
LifestyleOnlyInYourState

Road Trip To 4 To 6 Different Vineyards On The Winery Tours Of Southern Illinois Shuttle

Do you love wine? Do you love drinking wine with friends? If so, you should think about booking a shuttle that will take you to your choice of four to six wineries along the Southern Illinois Wine Trail and Shawnee Hills Wine Trail! This is a great way to discover new wineries while having a designated driver. Winery Tours of Southern Illinois provides a private shuttle for you and your group so you can enjoy hopping from vineyard to vineyard. You will have a blast tasting fantastic regional wines without the hassle and stress of figuring out who’s going to drive.
Museumsfuncheap.com

The Exploratorium Reopens July 1

The Exploratorium will reopen its museum doors to the public on July 1, 2021, after more than 15 months of closure. Before reopening to the public the museum will welcome members only to attend June 24-27, in gratitude for their support and engagement during the pandemic. Timed tickets for members and the general public will be available in advance on the Exploratorium’s website, and museum capacity will be managed based on current public health guidelines.
Kimball, NEwesternnebraskaobserver.net

Sr. Center Reopens For Meals

Since March 17, 2020, the Kimball senior center has been closed to the public and only providing curbside service. Now the Kimball Senior Center at 107 S. Oak Street is open again for business for regular sit down meals. Lunchtime meals are served inside at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday,...
Lifestylelaughingplace.com

Tips for Dining at the Reopened Disneyland Resort Parks

Now that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure have reopened, we realize guests may have questions about how the experience has changed. This is especially true when it comes to dining. With that in mind, here are a few things we learned during our visit to the Disneyland Resort during reopening weekend.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort Reopens

Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort announced the reopening on May 1, 2021, following a property-wide transformation, revealing a new chapter in the history of this resort. Born a century ago (1929) as the grandest hotel of Hollywood’s Golden Age, this 39-acre Arizona landmark remains one of the most beloved resorts in the world for its Frank Lloyd Wright and Albert Chase McArthur architectural pedigree, intuitive facilities and storied history. Virserius Studio, PHX Architecture and Jim Smith of Serving the Nation, Inc. – all of whom have deep knowledge of Frank Lloyd Wright’s mindset – were purposefully commissioned for this 15-month project to meticulously restore, repair and celebrate the Arizona Biltmore’s iconic legacy while reimagining the luxurious guest experience for a new era.
TravelThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

St Johns River-to-Sea Loop Alliance: Trail rides and ribbon cuttings

The St Johns River-to-Sea Loop Alliance in celebrating two big trail openings in May with ribbon cuttings, rides and picnic in two of the most scenic spots in Florida!. On Saturday, May 22 we celebrate the completion of the DeLeon Springs Section of the Loop and the connector to DeLeon Springs State Park. Join us for a ride on the beautiful, shady Spring to Spring section from Fichter Trailhead to DeLeon Springs for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, to be followed by free entry to DeLeon Springs State Park and picnic lunch with optional swimming in the spring. #bikedeleonsprings.
Temecula, CAmynews13.com

Pechanga Resort to fully reopen next week

TEMECULA, Calif. (CNS) — The Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula will completely reopen to the public next week, with all amenities available in time for the summer season, after more than a year of many facilities being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced. "We are really excited to...
TravelMy North.com

8 Things to Do on Mackinac Island this Summer

There’s nothing like a getaway to this idyllic island where the streets are lined with Victorian cottages, cars are banned, horses are loved and the blue waters of the Mackinac Straits wink at every turn. Put these 8 things on your Mackinac Island to-do list. This article was featured in...
Posted by
103.5 KISSFM

Top Memorial Day Weekend Destinations For Idahoans

We're back! Idaho and the rest of the nation is feeling good and it seems like we're super excited to get back to travelling. Memorial Day Weekend with the exception of last year has always been and extremely popular travel weekend. This year AAA is predicting "More than 37 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for a holiday getaway." 37 million is a lot of people, how many of those travelers are from our neck of the woods? The AAA estimate says that "202,000 Idahoans will be hitting the road, that's a 60% increase from 2020 but 13% less than 2019 so not everybody is quite ready to pack a suitcase.
TravelPosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Enjoy A Weekend Lake Retreat This Summer At The Casitas At Grand Lake

For many of us, a weekend getaway has never been more needed, and we have found the perfect place without even having to leave the state. The Casitas at Grand Lake are situated on the shores of Grand Lake. These cottages boast all the comforts of home, but that’s just the beginning of their allure. […] The post Enjoy A Weekend Lake Retreat This Summer At The Casitas At Grand Lake appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Woodlands, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. The crew and I recently went up the northern part of Houston where The Woodlands stands. The Woodlands is like a mini city, with its own bustling business center, parks and town centers, and quaint residential areas. I was particularly excited about the family-friendly activities and the shopping opportunities that The Woodlands is known for, and I was not disappointed at all.
GamblingKHQ Right Now

Dierks Bentley to play Northern Quest Resort and Casino July 30th

SPOKANE, Wash - County Superstar Dierks Bentley is coming to Eastern Washington. Northern Quest Resort and Casino has announced a concert for July 30th at 7:30 P.M. Ticket prices are $69/$89/$109/$129 and go on sale Friday, May 21 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online HERE . Box Office...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Tattoo convention returns to the Duke Energy Convention Center

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Convention returns to the Duke Energy Convention Center through May 16. Two hundred artists from around the country will tattoo people in all styles and types over the three-day show. There will also be art, entertainment, piercings, a tattoo contest and more. Tickets...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Opening July: Numo Ierapetra Resort In Crete

In a sun-drenched, beachfront location surrounded by evergreen gardens, Numo is a barefoot luxury resort offering a new take on escapism with earthy design touches and a serene ambiance. Curiosity. Passion. Aesthetics. These are the main drivers behind Numo Hotels & Resorts, a new company aspiring to usher Greek hospitality...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Antigua’s Curtain Bluff Resort Is Reopening in October

The iconic Curtain Bluff resort in Antigua is slated to reopen in October, Caribbean Journal has learned. The 72-room all-inclusive property will relaunch for the winter season after a series of renovation projects, according to the property. That will include enhancements to a large section of the resort’s suites; a...
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

Take The Longest Float Trip In Indiana This Summer On The Tippecanoe River

As the months begin to get warmer and warmer, it’s like Hoosiers always end up thinking the same thing: what am I going to do this summer? Well, this summer, we think you should try tubing along the beautiful Tippecanoe River. Most lazy river floating trips are under three miles long, but this one is 3 1/2 miles long – which means it’s excellent for a long trip on a warm day! This lazy river trip in Indiana is one you can’t pass up.