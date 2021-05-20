newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Med-BERT: pretrained contextualized embeddings on large-scale structured electronic health records for disease prediction

By Laila Rasmy, Yang Xiang, Ziqian Xie, Cui Tao, Degui Zhi
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Deep learning (DL)-based predictive models from electronic health records (EHRs) deliver impressive performance in many clinical tasks. Large training cohorts, however, are often required by these models to achieve high accuracy, hindering the adoption of DL-based models in scenarios with limited training data. Recently, bidirectional encoder representations from transformers (BERT) and related models have achieved tremendous successes in the natural language processing domain. The pretraining of BERT on a very large training corpus generates contextualized embeddings that can boost the performance of models trained on smaller datasets. Inspired by BERT, we propose Med-BERT, which adapts the BERT framework originally developed for the text domain to the structured EHR domain. Med-BERT is a contextualized embedding model pretrained on a structured EHR dataset of 28,490,650 patients. Fine-tuning experiments showed that Med-BERT substantially improves the prediction accuracy, boosting the area under the receiver operating characteristics curve (AUC) by 1.21–6.14% in two disease prediction tasks from two clinical databases. In particular, pretrained Med-BERT obtains promising performances on tasks with small fine-tuning training sets and can boost the AUC by more than 20% or obtain an AUC as high as a model trained on a training set ten times larger, compared with deep learning models without Med-BERT. We believe that Med-BERT will benefit disease prediction studies with small local training datasets, reduce data collection expenses, and accelerate the pace of artificial intelligence aided healthcare.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Health Records#Health Data#Data Mining#Population Health#Big Data#First Data#Digital Data#Auc#Bidirectional#Nlp#Multimodal Medical Data#Lr#Tesla Gpu#Nvidia Gpu#Cerner Health Facts#Medicaid#Intell#World Health Organization#Cerner Corporation#Cms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Predictive control of aerial swarms in cluttered environments

Classical models of aerial swarms often describe global coordinated motion as the combination of local interactions that happen at the individual level. Mathematically, these interactions are represented with potential fields. Despite their explanatory success, these models fail to guarantee rapid and safe collective motion when applied to aerial robotic swarms flying in cluttered environments of the real world, such as forests and urban areas. Moreover, these models necessitate a tight coupling with the deployment scenarios to induce consistent swarm behaviours. Here, we propose a predictive model that incorporates the local principles of potential field models in an objective function and optimizes those principles under the knowledge of the agents’ dynamics and environment. We show that our approach improves the speed, order and safety of the swarm, it is independent of the environment layout and is scalable in the swarm speed and inter-agent distance. Our model is validated with a swarm of five quadrotors that can successfully navigate in a real-world indoor environment populated with obstacles.
Healthcdc.gov

Evaluation of an Electronic Health Record Referral Process to Enhance Participation in Evidence-Based Arthritis Interventions

Lesha E.K. Spencer-Brown, MPH1,2; Jenna E. Brophy, MPH3; Patt E. Panzer, MD, MPH4; Michael A. Hayes, BA3; Jonathan L. Blitstein, PhD5,6 (View author affiliations) Suggested citation for this article: Spencer-Brown LE, Brophy JE, Panzer PE, Hayes MA, Blitstein JL. Evaluation of an Electronic Health Record Referral Process to Enhance Participation in Evidence-Based Arthritis Interventions. Prev Chronic Dis 2021;18:200484. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.5888/pcd18.200484external icon.
Beauty & FashionNature.com

Making large-scale, functional, electronic textiles

Large-area display textiles can be produced by weaving transparent conductive weft and luminescent warp fibres using an industrial rapier loom. The integration of interactive functionalities, such as a keyboard and power supply, with the display textile forms an electronic textile system that can serve as a communication tool. Xiang Shi...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Milliman IntelliScript And Clareto Announce New Integration To Provide Insurers With Electronic Health Record Data

SEATTLE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman IntelliScript and Clareto today announced a new collaboration to deliver electronic health record (EHR) data to life, long-term care, and disability insurers via the IntelliScript user platform. The collaboration supports the industry's movement toward comprehensive insurtech solutions that modernize the insurance application and underwriting process and meet consumer preference for a superior digital experience.
ChemistryNature.com

Large-scale growth of few-layer two-dimensional black phosphorus

Two-dimensional materials provide opportunities for developing semiconductor applications at atomistic thickness to break the limits of silicon technology. Black phosphorus (BP), as a layered semiconductor with controllable bandgap and high carrier mobility, is one of the most promising candidates for transistor devices at atomistic thickness1,2,3,4. However, the lack of large-scale growth greatly hinders its development in devices. Here, we report the growth of ultrathin BP on the centimetre scale through pulsed laser deposition. The unique plasma-activated region induced by laser ablation provides highly desirable conditions for BP cluster formation and transportation5,6, facilitating growth. Furthermore, we fabricated large-scale field-effect transistor arrays on BP films, yielding appealing hole mobility of up to 213 and 617 cm2 V−1 s−1 at 295 and 250 K, respectively. Our results pave the way for further developing BP-based wafer-scale devices with potential applications in the information industry.
Marketstechnologymagazine.org

Electronic Health Record Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Development Strategy from 2021-2025

Electronic health record market is likely to witness exponential growth over the forecast time period owing to increasing healthcare funding and investment towards digitization of the industry. Moreover, surging number of healthcare providers and HIO (health information exchange organization) are also supporting the adoption of numerous electronic health records. This is further expected to stimulate market growth in the years to come.
Public Healththehealthcareblog.com

The Catalyst @ Health 2.0/Wipfli State of Digital Health Survey

Last year was a remarkable time for digital health. Obviously it was pretty unusual and tragic for the world in general as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc. We mourn those lost, and we praise our front line health workers and scientists. But for digital health companies, in almost no time 2020 changed from fear of a market collapse to what became a massive funding boom.
HealthGigaom

Medical Automation: AI for the OR

Chooch recently partnered with a well-known medical devices provider. The company serves operating rooms (ORs) and hospitals, aiming to replicate human visual recognition and automate dozens of vital OR processes so personnel can focus on procedures and patients instead of on manual, repetitive, IT-related tasks such as data entry. Key...
Mental HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Teladoc Health Launches Unified Mental Healthcare Experience

– Teladoc Health announces the launch of myStrength Complete, an integrated mental health service providing personalized, targeted care to consumers in a single, comprehensive experience. myStrength Complete’s proprietary stepped care model is designed to seamlessly combine app-based tools and coaching expertise with Teladoc’s therapists and psychiatrists to ensure that consumers get the level of mental health support and care they need, when they need it.
ScienceNature.com

Wavelength scaling of electron collision time in plasma for strong field laser-matter interactions in solids

Although the dielectric constant of plasma depends on electron collision time as well as wavelength and plasma density, experimental studies on the electron collision time and its effects on laser-matter interactions are lacking. Here, we report an anomalous regime of laser-matter interactions generated by wavelength dependence (1.2–2.3 µm) of the electron collision time in plasma for laser filamentation in solids. Our experiments using time-resolved interferometry reveal that electron collision times are small (<1 femtosecond) and decrease as the driver wavelength increases, which creates a previously-unobserved regime of light defocusing in plasma: longer wavelengths have less plasma defocusing. This anomalous plasma defocusing is counterbalanced by light diffraction which is greater at longer wavelengths, resulting in almost constant plasma densities with wavelength. Our wavelength-scaled study suggests that both the plasma density and electron collision time should be systematically investigated for a better understanding of strong field laser-matter interactions in solids.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Super-Resolution Imaging of Chromatin Organization in Health and Disease

Understanding how cells organize the array of components within their membranous confines can not only provide insight into essential homeostatic functions it can also shed light on disorganized regions within the cell that may be an underlying cause of disease. The mechanistic feat cells perform to orderly arrange their contents and package vast amounts of material into such small boundaries is nothing short of remarkable. For instance, human DNA is two meters in length and must be packaged into the small space of a cell’s nucleus. Thankfully, new technologies, such as super-resolution microscopy, are helping to reveal how the genome is folded and packaged inside intact nuclei—providing investigators an immense assortment of novel research opportunities.
Sciencehealthitanalytics.com

Predictive Analytics Model Forecasts Disease Spread, Trends

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, public health leaders viewed contact tracing as the most effective way to anticipate the virus’s migration from the initial, densely populated hot spots to try to curb its spread. Months later, infections were nonetheless recorded in similar patterns in nearly every region of the country, both urban and rural.
HealthMySanAntonio

Pure Storage Wins Award for Best Electronic Health Record Security Solution in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Recognize Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies. MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, has been selected as the winner of the “Best Electronic Health Record Security Solution” award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Hardin, KYNews Enterprise

BHH patients to soon see new electronic health records

A new electronic health record system, coming in early June, will combine all Baptist Health medical records in one place for patients at Baptist Health Hardin and the Baptist Health Medical Group. The MyChart patient portal is the public element of the Epic medical records system used by Baptist Health,...
SoftwareVentureBeat

IBM’s CodeNet dataset aims to train AI to tackle programming challenges

At its Think conference this week, IBM introduced Project CodeNet, which the company claims is the largest open source dataset for benchmarking around AI for code. Consisting of 14 million code examples, 500 million lines of code, and 55 programming languages including C++, Java, Python, Go, COBOL, Pascal, and FORTRAN, CodeNet is approximately 10 times larger than the next most similar dataset, which has 52,000 samples.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Predictive SNPs for β-thalassemia/HbE disease severity

β-Thalassemia/HbE disease has a wide spectrum of clinical phenotypes ranging from asymptomatic to dependent on regular blood transfusions. Ability to predict disease severity is helpful for clinical management and treatment decision making. A thalassemia severity score has been developed from Mediterranean β-thalassemia patients. However, different ethnic groups may have different allele frequency and linkage disequilibrium structures. Here, Thai β0-thalassemia/HbE disease genome-wild association studies (GWAS) data of 487 patients were analyzed by SNP interaction prioritization algorithm, interacting Loci (iLoci), to find predictive SNPs for disease severity. Three SNPs from two SNP interaction pairs associated with disease severity were identifies. The three-SNP disease severity risk score composed of rs766432 in BCL11A, rs9399137 in HBS1L-MYB and rs72872548 in HBE1 showed more than 85% specificity and 75% accuracy. The three-SNP predictive score was then validated in two independent cohorts of Thai and Malaysian β0-thalassemia/HbE patients with comparable specificity and accuracy. The SNP risk score could be used for prediction of clinical severity for Southeast Asia β0-thalassemia/HbE population.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI: Physics in Machine Learning?

Most ML models learn primarily from data. And as the popular saying goes: garbage in, garbage out — the data you put in will be replicated to the target output you want to retrieve later; you cant expect good prediction if your input dataset is biased, inconsistent, or even worse, inaccurate.
Healthehrintelligence.com

Chronic Disease Care: Essential AI for Health Plans

Chronic disease is crushing the healthcare system. Approximately two-thirds of American adults have one or more chronic conditions and their care consumes 86 percent of health costs. To mitigate this burden, the Geneia Data Intelligence Lab has developed a series of analytic models to help health plans manage the health...
Amazontowardsdatascience.com

How to Conduct Incident Management on Your Data Pipelines

4 steps to identify, root cause, and fix data quality issues at scale. As data systems become increasingly distributed and companies ingest more and more data, the opportunity for error (and incidents) only increases. For decades, software engineering teams have relied on a multi-step process to identify, triage, resolve, and prevent issues from taking down their applications.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

5 Best Practices for Feature Engineering in Machine Learning Projects

When approaching a new Machine Learning problem, there is no way of knowing from the beginning what the solution would be unless a variety of different experiments are tried and tested. Over time, practitioners have implemented a variety of different techniques to see what has worked and what has not on the majority of Machine Learning projects. From this, we have been able to generate a set of best practices when performing the Feature Engineering step within a Machine Learning pipeline.