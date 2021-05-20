newsbreak-logo
Gut microbiota restoration through fecal microbiota transplantation: a new atopic dermatitis therapy

By Jong-Hwa Kim, Kiyoung Kim, Wonyong Kim
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis (AD) involves complex factors, including gut microbiota and immune modulation, which remain poorly understood. The aim of this study was to restore gut microbiota via fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) to ameliorate AD in mice. FMT was performed using stool from donor mice. The gut microbiota was characterized via 16S rRNA sequencing and analyzed using Quantitative Insights into Microbial Ecology 2 with the DADA2 plugin. Gut metabolite levels were determined by measuring fecal short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) contents. AD-induced allergic responses were evaluated by analyzing blood parameters (IgE levels and eosinophil percentage, eosinophil count, basophil percentage, and monocyte percentage), the levels of Th1 and Th2 cytokines, dermatitis score, and the number of mast cells in the ileum and skin tissues. Calprotectin level was measured to assess gut inflammation after FMT. FMT resulted in the restoration of gut microbiota to the donor state and increases in the levels of SCFAs as gut metabolites. In addition, FMT restored the Th1/Th2 balance, modulated Tregs through gut microbiota, and reduced IgE levels and the numbers of mast cells, eosinophils, and basophils. FMT is associated with restoration of gut microbiota and immunologic balance (Th1/Th2) along with suppression of AD-induced allergic responses and is thus a potential new therapy for AD.

