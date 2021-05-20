Esmolol during cardiopulmonary resuscitation reduces neurological injury in a porcine model of cardiac arrest

Myocarditis (MC) is a common, potentially life-threatening inflammatory disease of the myocardium. A growing body of evidence has shown that mitogen-activated protein kinase 14 (MAPK14) participates in the pathogenesis of MC. However, the upstream regulators of MAPK14 remain enigmatic. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) have been identified to play vital roles in the pathophysiology of cardiovascular diseases. Nevertheless, the clinical significance, biological function, and regulatory mechanisms of circRNAs in MC remain ﻿poorly understood. In this study, we determined a novel circRNA, circACSL1 (ID: hsa_circ_0071542), which was significantly upregulated in the acute phase of MC, and its dynamic change in expression was related to the progression of MC. We used lipopolysaccharide (LPS) to induce the inflammatory responses in the human cardiomyocytes (HCM) line for in vitro and in cellulo experiments﻿. The pro-inflammatory factors (IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α), myocardial injury markers (cTnT, CKMB, and BNP), cell viability, and cell apoptosis were measured to evaluate the extent of myocardial inflammation and myocardial injury level. Functional experiments, including gain-of-function and loss-of-function, were then performed to investigate the pro-inflammatory roles of circACSL1. The results revealed that circACSL1 could aggravate inflammation, myocardial injury, and apoptosis in HCM. ﻿Mechanistically, circACSL1 acted as a sponge for miR-8055-binding sites to regulate the downstream target MAPK14 expression. Furthermore, overexpression of miR-8055 rescued the pro-inflammatory effects of circACSL1 on HCM, and the upregulation of MAPK14 induced by circACSL1 was attenuated by miR-8055 overexpression. Knockdown of circACSL1 or overexpression of miR-8055 reduced myocardial inflammation and myocardial injury level and these effects were rescued by overexpression of MAPK14. In summary, our study demonstrated that circACSL1 could aggravate myocardial inflammation and myocardial injury through competitive absorption of miR-8055, thereby upregulating MAPK14 expression. Moreover, circACSL1 may represent a potential novel biomarker for the precise diagnosis of MC and offer a promising therapeutic target for MC treatment.