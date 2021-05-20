newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diana Bernardo

Useful Tips if You Are Planning To Move to France

Posted by 
Diana Bernardo
Diana Bernardo
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sdbud_0a5Ttduw00
Chris Karidis / Unsplash

I first moved to Paris in 2010 for a 3-month internship. But the City of Lights deserves much more time to be explored. That's why I returned, years later, and settled down in Paris for some time.

Below are some practical tips I wish someone had explained to me when I first moved there. Most of them apply not only to Paris but to the whole country of France.

Supermarkets

Supermarket prices can vary a lot. If you live outside of Paris, do your shopping there, as the prices in the capital tend to rise. If you live in Paris, however, you can still find good prices if you know where to look.

The website Que Choisir (www.quechoisir.org) compared the prices of the supermarkets nationwide and concluded that, for their tested cart, the average price was 410€. They found that, in Paris, the cheapest place where you can do your shopping is at the Casino Géant, 98 Boulevard Masséna, 75013, with an average price of 375€, below the national average.

On the other end of the range, with prices that can reach 491€ for the sample shopping cart, you’ll find the chain Monoprix, which tends to be quite expensive.

Other cheap alternatives are Leader Price and Dia. Carrefour is also a good choice, with good prices and good quality.

Ticket Restaurant

The ticket restaurant are vouchers given to the employee by the employer when there is no restaurant or canteen at the workplace. These vouchers are a way of the employees getting a salary complement that is not subject to taxes and that allows them to pay for their meal.

The value of the ticket restaurant varies in different companies and the employee can only be attributed one per day. They can be used in restaurants but not exclusively. Boulangeries and many supermarkets also take them, although the shopkeeper may refuse to do so. You can never be given money back in the case where your bill is of a smaller value than the ticket restaurant you used.

La Poste

La Poste is the French post office. It is open at varied times, depending on the location, and you will find one not far from you.

Sometimes, with bureaucratic issues in France, emails are not sufficient, as you might send them and never get answers. A more effective way to have companies replying to you is by sending a letter, especially a lettre recommandée, which means you’ll have a way of tracking what you sent and legal proof of how you sent something, in case you ever need it.

Boulangeries

Boulangeries are quintessentially French. You will find them everywhere and, oftentimes, they will make your mouth water. Especially if you come from places like the UK, you will probably be used to buying your bread in the supermarket. When moving to Paris, do yourself a favor and use boulangeries as much as you can.

Boulangeries are full of awesome fresh baguettes, in a wide range of varieties, always with a great quality. The simplest one (and very tasty) is just called “baguette”. You can also ask for a “tradition”, which will be slightly more expensive but different and amazing. And then there are all the alternatives to explore: pain de campagne, aux céréales, de seigle…

In the boulangeries you will also discover the wonderful French patisserie. Their cakes are amazing, come in all different types, and you will want to try every single one of them.

Phone Numbers

Both mobile phones and landline numbers in France have ten digits. You will find that people tend to say those digits in groups of two. If you come from abroad, you will probably, at some point, need to call France from abroad and, in that case, pay attention to the following:

Standard mobile number: 06.XX.XX.XX.XX (or 07.XX.XX.XX.XX)

What to dial if you’re abroad: 0033.6.99.99.99.99 (0033 is the French country code. Notice that you drop the first “0” when adding the country code).

Postcodes

France is divided into 101 départements, which are an administrative division of the country. Paris is département 75.

Postcodes are related to the départements. A postcode is always composed of five digits, the first two being the number of the département. So, for example, if you see the postcode 94100, you will know that it stands for a place in the département 94.

With Parisian postcodes, you can tell not only the département but also the arrondissement. For example, 75008 stands for a place in Paris in the 8th arrondissement.

Emergency Numbers

Let’s hope you’ll never have to use them but, in case you do, here they are:

15 – Samu (medical emergencies)

17 – Police

18Sapeurs-pompiers (Fire Brigade – fire, gas leak, accidents, and medical emergencies)

112 – European Emergency Number – it redirects all the calls from the above-mentioned numbers.

Diana Bernardo

Diana Bernardo

57
Followers
107
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Former journalist who ventured into IT. Expat and travel addict. Writing about travel, work and life lessons.

 http://www.dianafbernardo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To France#Vouchers#City Planning#Capital Planning#Carrefour#La Poste La Poste#French#Aux C R Ales#Postcodes France#Restaurants#European Emergency Number#Unsplash#Awesome Fresh Baguettes#Parisian Postcodes#Varieties#Standard Mobile Number#Ticket Restaurant#Wish#Money#Medical Emergencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
Place
Europe
Related
Travelinews.co.uk

Green list: Brits could fly to Portugal then cross border to Spain to avoid travel restrictions, experts warn

Travellers will use Portugal as a back-door to travel to their second homes in Spain, France and Italy and side-step quarantine rules, an expert has warned. While most of Europe’s popular destinations were added to the UK’s amber list on Friday, Portugal was placed on the green list, meaning there is nothing to stop people from travelling there from next week and driving into Europe.
Agriculturetravelawaits.com

Farmer Accidentally Moves France-Belgium Border By 7.5 Feet

A Belgian farmer, annoyed by a stone blocking the path of his tractor along the edge of his property, moved the marker, and he inadvertently set off an international border dispute in the process. Actually, it’s more of an international border chuckle, as long as the marker is returned to...
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mirror

Italy to welcome back Brits for holidays with no quarantine from May 16

Italy will be welcoming British holidaymakers back from May 16, with no need to quarantine. The country's Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed during a conference that tourists will be welcome back, provided they have either been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (aka two doses of an approved jab), or they can show proof of a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of their arrival.
Lifestyletraveldudes.com

Great Tips for Planning a Round-The-World Trip

The RTW traveler: a breed of road veteran surpassed in experience perhaps only by the steely-eyed, scarf-wearing newspaper foreign correspondent. The idea of round-the-world travel has been gaining traction in recent years, with more and more people, from a widening variety of age ranges and backgrounds, deciding it’s possible to add a big trip to their life-plan. Especially as more businesses and workers have taken up remote working – meaning that you can travel the world, while keeping up with your day job!
Travelkentlive.news

UK leaves France, Spain and Greece left off main 'green list' for safe travel

France, Spain and Greece have been left off the main 'green list' for safe travel as announced by the Government tonight (Friday). The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a press briefing that being cautious is the most important step, as he unveiled 12 countries which will be on the green list from May 17.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

Why You Should Visit Orleans When France Fully Reopens

In the year 1428 in France, an illiterate 16-year shepherd girl, who sometimes helped her mother spin yarn, became unequivocally certain—apparently through epiphanies in the countryside—that she was born to save France. Her realization was timely, as France then needed a savior. The Hundred Years’ War between France and England...
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Do you need a visa to go to France?

Entering France from nearby countries is usually a breeze – no border checkpoints and no customs – thanks to the Schengen Agreement, signed by all of France’s neighbors (except the UK, the Channel Islands and Andorra). Things aren't always so straightforward if you're traveling from outside the Schengen area or...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Arnt plans another project inspired by France

If you were shocked by the transformation of the old Steak & Pizza into the Paris-in-Tennessee that is Once Upon a Time in France, you are not going to believe what’s in store at Overlord. The soon-to-open 60- to 70-seat neighborhood bar features what is becoming Melvil Arnt’s signature formula: French-inspired food, drink and aesthetics behind nondescript facades.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

France, Spain and Greece are on the UK’s amber list

France, Greece, Spain and Italy are among the countries that will be on the UK’s “amber list” once foreign holidays become legal in England from 17 May.International leisure travel will open up from that date under a traffic light system, whereby destinations are categorised as green, amber or red, the government has confirmed.In a press conference from Number 10 Downing Street, transport secretary Grant Shapps revealed the red list countries, which will incur the tightest regulations for returning travellers, and the green list, which come with the lightest restrictions.Everywhere else will be classed as amber initially. This includes the...
LifestylePosted by
AFAR

France Is Reopening to Travelers—Here’s Everything You Need to Know

A reporter based in France breaks down the situation on the ground, what travelers who want to go should know, and whether France is actually ready to welcome foreigners yet. On June 9, after more than a year of being fermé to foreign travelers and residents being locked down in various forms (permission slips needed to leave the house and nighttime curfews have been among the many restrictions that have come and gone), France will be welcoming tourists to the land of buttery croissants and stinky cheese. Here’s the scoop on how to experience la belle vie once again, and whether now is the right time to go.
Public Healthgodsavethepoints.com

France Says Covid-19 Tests Are On Them, If You Visit

With vaccinations continuing to significantly curb the nightmare known as covid-19, restrictions being dropped and travel returning, it’s fun to think about “where’s next” again. For Europe, where tourism accounts for at least 10% of GDP in many countries and employs countless millions, the summer season will be a vital second shot in the arm, after vaccines.
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Wish you were here? Italy reopens to tourists including sun-starved Brits TODAY as Matt Hancock warns holidaymakers to AVOID amber list European countries when foreign travel restarts tomorrow over Covid transmission fears

Italy opened its doors to British tourists desperate for a dose of Mediterranean sun today - just as Matt Hancock warned holidaymakers to avoid Europe for the time being. Rome today lifted a five-day quarantine requirement for visitors from the UK, other EU states and Israel who pass a Covid test as they seek to kick-start the tourist industry.
Lifestylekentlive.news

Thousands to go on holiday tomorrow as rules in England change

Thousands of holidaymakers are preparing to head overseas when the ban on foreign leisure travel is lifted in England and Wales on Monday. Travel firms have reported a surge in demand for trips to Portugal, after the Government put the country on its green list for travel. That means returning...
WorldThe Guardian

Australians approved for international travel to jump vaccine rollout queue

Australians who are approved to travel overseas will be granted priority access to Covid vaccinations under a plan agreed to by the prime minister with state and territory leaders. The proposal, which would reduce the vulnerability of Australians heading overseas during the pandemic, may prove controversial given the vaccine rollout...