Moving Luxury, Antique and Classic Vehicles: What to Know

Antiques are given many names, often changed to be written in a new language or used in a different way, and there can be confusion. Is a “cave a liqueur” the same as a tantalus? Both have decanter bottles; both have drinking glasses; both can have locks; and both are used to serve liquor to guests, one usually before dinner, the other during and after a meal. In the past, formal service of alcoholic drinks, especially at banquets and special-occasion dinners, was important. The tantalus bottles held liquor, a distilled alcoholic drink like scotch. And it should be easy to remember that a cave a liqueur held — what you would expect — liqueur, an after-dinner fermented sweet drink like brandy, flavored with fruit or spices. The names sound alike but are spelled differently.