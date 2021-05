Investing is hands down the best way to grow your wealth over the long term, but it’s not for everyone. Even if you’re confident you’ve made some great stock selections, that doesn’t mean you’re ready for the risk that comes with tying up your savings in assets that experience rollercoaster ups and downs. Before you do that, you need to take care of some housekeeping so you won’t be forced to sell or move your money at an inopportune time.