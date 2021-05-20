newsbreak-logo
We need new kinds of 5G devices, says ex-China Mobile chief

By Robert Clark
Light Reading
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWang Jianzhou, the elder statesman of the Chinese mobile industry, has called for 5G devices with new functionality to drive growth. Wang, who headed up both China Mobile and China Unicom and was a widely respected GSMA board member, addressed some of the anxieties of Chinese and global 5G in a speech to a Beijing tech conference earlier this week.

