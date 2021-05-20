We need new kinds of 5G devices, says ex-China Mobile chief

5G wireless technologies are playing an increasingly crucial role in almost all industries—from offering better latency and bandwidth for IoT applications to helping enhance the vehicle driving experience. And as more businesses adopt 5G services to enhance their applications and improve performance, the 5G market is expected to continue to boom. This should deliver expanding opportunities for telecom service providers AT&T (T) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS). But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.AT&T Inc. (T) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) are two of the largest telecommunication and data communication services providers operating in the United States. T operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. TMUS provides data services, messaging, wireless devices, and other mobile communication devices under the brand names T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.