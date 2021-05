The Rams may have addressed their most pressing 2021 priorities well before the draft, agreeing ahead of free agency to the deal that netted them longtime Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. They were also a bit shortchanged over the weekend thanks to their previous blockbuster deal for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, entering the draft with just seven total picks -- and none in the first round. With their rookie class finalized, however, it's time to review what they got right and what they got wrong, specifically what they still need to address and one area they definitely aced: