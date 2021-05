Major League Baseball pitchers are currently on pace to annihilate the all-time record for no-hitters thrown in a single season. There have already been four no-nos tossed in 2021, and the campaign is only about 25 percent complete. That implies a pace of 16. Whether you prefer the ancient record of eight that was set in 1884 or the more modern record of seven accomplished in each of 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015, it could get shattered.