John Clay: Louisville's latest hoops mess would make a good movie, but no one would believe it
LEXINGTON, Ky. — By now, they’re just making this stuff up, right?. Louisville. Again? Extortion. Again? How many times can a basketball program be linked to an extortion attempt? First it was the Rick Pitino/Karen Sypher personal sex scandal. Now we have a repeat performance, thanks to Tuesday’s bombshell that now former Cardinals assistant hoops coach Dino Gaudio allegedly attempted to extort the program after being let go from his position.www.arcamax.com