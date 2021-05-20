Guest Op-Ed: Graduation and Your Destination

At the end of 2020, I was happy to hear that an important piece of legislation geared toward keeping our horses safe, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA), was signed into law. I chose to support HISA because it will establish the same medication rules and penalties at every track in every jurisdiction in the United States, which makes for fair and equal competition, promotes equine welfare and punishes those who cross the line. This week, I read the news that the governing authority established by HISA announced its board of directors, and even though I don't recognize every name on the list, the fact that this law is becoming a reality brings me hope for the future of the sport I love.