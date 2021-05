Many years ago, I decided to give the Whole30 diet a try. In a nutshell, this food elimination plan challenges you to cut out gluten, dairy, alcohol, refined/added sugars, and legumes for—you guessed it—thirty days. The goal is to slowly reintroduce these food groups back into your diet to see how your body responds, hopefully alerting you to sensitivities. For me, it was a life-changing experience because I quickly realized I was lactose-intolerant. Since then, I never consume dairy products, apart from the unexpected treat for a special occasion. I've experienced plenty of benefits—and a few drawbacks—from giving up dairy, all of which are worth considering before opting into this eating plan.