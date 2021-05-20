newsbreak-logo
Registration is now Open for The Georgia Wellness Summit Presented by the Georgia Commission on Women

By Staff Report
augustaceo.com
 18 hours ago

The Georgia Commission on Women will present the First Annual Georgia Wellness Summit virtually on Saturday, June 12 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Created to inform and foster conversations about the latest health topics impacting women, the event brings together experts from medicine, policy, education and more to share information and form meaningful connections. The event is free and open to the public, and will provide 10 continuing education credits for healthcare professionals. All attendees must register in advance at https://www.gacommissiononwomen.org.

augustaceo.com
