newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Kohl's warns of margin pressure, shares tumble 12%

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 hours ago

Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) on Thursday warned of a hit to its full-year profit margin from higher labor and shipping costs as well as selling fewer products at full-price due to intensifying competition as the economy reopens, sending its shares down 12%.

The retailer, however, beat expectations for first-quarter profit as efficient inventory management allowed it to sell more products at full price and offset supply-chain disruptions triggered by the pandemic.

The company does not expect the current pricing environment to be sustainable though as economies reopen, easing those constraints.

"There is more full-priced selling that is available to us. So we're taking advantage of that now. We do believe as the year progresses ... some of those tailwinds will ease," Chief Financial Officer Jill Timm said on a post-earnings call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167ybk_0a5Tm9Oc00
A sign marks a Kohl's store in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

With the economic reopening, U.S. retailers, including Kohl's, Macy's (M.N) and Target (TGT.N), are moving past their inventory issues as they prepare to grab a bigger slice of consumer spending in the upcoming shopping boom.

Kohl's also said it expects its digital business, which made up only about 30% of its sales in the first quarter, to hurt its margins due to higher shipping costs.

The retailer also forecast annual sales growth largely below analysts' expectations.

"It's not just their comments on margins, specifically supply chain ... but they also just took a very prudent approach to the rest of the year," CFRA Research analyst Camilla Yanushevsky said.

Net sales rose about 70% to $3.66 billion for the quarter ended May 1, beating estimates.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Sales#Profit Estimates#U S Sales#Price Competition#Consumer Spending#Target#Cfra Research#Macy#Corp#Annual Sales Growth#Retailer#U S Retailers#Inventory Management#Tgt#Selling#Company#Supply#Intensifying Competition#Economies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Retail ETFs in Focus Ahead of Big-Box Q1 Earnings

The first-quarter earnings season has effectively come to an end for most of the sectors, save retail, nearly 33% of which is still to report. Total earnings for the companies that have reported so far are up 62.3% on 15.8% revenue growth, with 90% beating EPS estimates and 80% beating on revenues. The growth pace and surprises seem robust and are tracking above the four-quarter average (read: ETFs to Play the Strong Q1 Earnings Trend).
Retailsgbonline.com

Wedbush Boosts Price Targets On Dick’s SG

Wedbush on Monday raised its price target on Dick’s Sporting Goods from $85 to $97 on the investment firm’s belief that sales trends have accelerated since the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report. In a note, Seth Basham, Wedbush’s lead analyst on Dick’s, said a continuation of consumer behavior that boosted categories...
MarketsForbes

What To Expect From Home Depot’s Stock After Earnings?

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter results on Tuesday, May 18. We expect the company’s revenues to likely be in-line while earnings beat consensus estimates. The home improvement leader has seen revenue and net income grow by double digits as millions of homeowners have found themselves spending substantially more time in their homes in 2020. The home improvement retailer has invested quickly and heavily to build out its digital capabilities to accommodate this demand surge during the pandemic. In fact, these capabilities could bring in customers even after the pandemic has run its course. Certainly, sales will not continue to grow at 20+% levels as seen in 2020, but the company will likely continue to benefit from its ongoing One Home Depot.
Retailbizjournals

Kohl's, Target end mask requirement for fully vaccinated shoppers

Shoppers at Kohl’s Corp. and Target Corp. department stores are no longer required to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The new protocol takes effect Monday, May 17, for Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS). The Menomonee Falls-based retailer set the new policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced people who are fully immunized are sufficiently protected from coronavirus.
Retailinvesting.com

Walmart Profits, Home Depot Sales, Macy's Outlook: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks wobbled on Monday as good news on vaccine rollouts and reopenings across the U.S. blunted concerns about interest rates. Energy stocks helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average overcome losses on the tech side, while oil prices climbed even after the Colonial Pipeline said it was back online. This is a big week for retail earnings, with Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) kicking things off.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Buy or Sell Walmart on Earnings? A Look at Its Key Levels

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report will report earnings on Tuesday before the stock market opens. The stock has been trading mostly flat over the past several weeks, so what should investors expect?. Walmart is flat since the beginning of April, which is an interesting observation in a market dominated by...
Marketsmoneyandmarkets.com

Squarespace: A Tech IPO With a Twist + Post-COVID Target Earnings

Money & Markets Week Ahead for May 16, 2021: Squarespace is launching its initial public offering this week. And it’s bringing something unique to the IPO table. I examine Target Corp.’s (NYSE: TGT) quarterly projections as retail earnings take center stage. We’ll also see how existing home sales performed in...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Target Earnings: 3 Metrics to Watch

Target (NYSE:TGT) stock is enjoying good momentum heading into its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. The retailer, like many national peers including Walmart and Costco Wholesale, posted record sales during the pandemic. But Target notched faster gains than its rivals, and it paired that market share spike with rising profitability. Approaching...
Marketsmining.com

Harte Gold cuts guidance, shares tumble

Harte Gold lowered its production guidance and hiked its cost estimates for 2021. The company, which operates the Sugar Zone mine, in Ontario, lowered its guidance by 10,000 ounces to between 50,000 ounces and 55,000 ounces, at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,800/oz to $2,200/oz, compared with its previous target range of $1,400/oz to $1,550/oz.
RetailCNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Retail earnings and consumer spending

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has a list of retail earnings reports circled on his calendar next week. "Before you bet on which retailer's doing the best, you need to account where their stocks are coming from," the "Mad Money" host said. While many retail stocks have made big gains, investors can...
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

Walmart drops mask requirements; other retailers doing the same

The nation’s largest retailer has updated its mask requirements in light of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control saying that fully vaccinated Americans, for the most part, no longer need to wear masks indoors. Walmart announced that customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can shop without a...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Higher; Analysts Like Earnings Prospects

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report received positive analyst commentary from Jefferies and Cowen Friday in the runup to its May 18 first-quarter earnings report. Cowen’s Oliver Chen was even more enthusiastic about Walmart’s competitor Target (TGT) - Get Report, which is scheduled to report results May 19. Shares of Walmart,...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Burberry reinstates full-year dividend, warns on margins

Nevertheless, the luxury fashion retailer also warned that its underlying operating margins in the year ahead would be impacted by the rebound in spending and increased investment as the cutbacks brought on by the pandemic were reversed. For the 52 weeks ending on 27 March, its sales at constant exchange...
StocksBusiness Insider

Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday halted the three-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 620 points or 2.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 28,230-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Thursday. The global forecast for the...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Kohl’s Corporation Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today held its annual shareholders meeting. Following are the preliminary results for the four proposals voted upon by shareholders:. Kohl’s shareholders elected Michael Bender, Peter Boneparth, Steve A. Burd, Yael Cosset, H. Charles Floyd, Michelle Gass, Robbin Mitchell, Jonas Prising, John E. Schlifske, Adrianne Shapira, Frank V. Sica and Stephanie A. Streeter to the board of directors for one-year terms, with an average vote of more than 96 percent of the votes cast. As previously disclosed, Christine Day, Margaret Jenkins and Thomas Kingsbury were also appointed as directors effective as of the close of the meeting.