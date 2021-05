French trawlers have called off a protest at Jersey harbour without resolution of a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights which has seen the UK accused of breaching its trade deal with the European Union.Around 60 French boats arrived off St Helier in the early hours of this morning, with flares blazing, in what one local fisherman described as looking like an invasion.They were greeted by Royal Navy gunships HMS Severn and HMS Tamar, deployed last night by Boris Johnson to “monitor the situation” amid increasingly bellicose language from both sides of the Channel.And French authorities dispatched two police coastal...