Strawberries are a sign of summer, particularly in coastal Sussex County, and they’re the showcased ingredient at all 12 SoDel Concepts restaurants in May. “There is nothing like a fresh, ripe strawberry,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for the Rehoboth Beach-based restaurant group. “We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the beach season than with local products from our friends at Magee Farms, Evans Farms and Fifer Orchards.”