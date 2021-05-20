These 10 Fish Facts Will Make You Swear Off Seafood Forever
I knew I had to watch Seapiracy when my pescatarian boyfriend told me he was never eating fish again. A bit more context: this man didn’t just eat fish, he’d catch it and smoke it himself. It was more than food, it was a hobby. As a vegan, I was glad Seaspiracy did its job for him but wasn’t particularly excited to see it myself. I assumed it would be a 90-minute retelling that confirmed my beliefs and told me what I already knew. I was so wrong. The entire film grabbed my very limited attention span and even made me tear up (and I. Don’t. Cry.). Everyone—vegan or otherwise—can learn something from this film. Here’s a preview to get you hooked.vegnews.com