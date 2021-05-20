Please Enable JavaScript

The Japanese MoD who made the announcement via its Twitter account today, added:. “U.S. Air Force Global Hawk and U.S. Navy Triton, whose missions are Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities, will be temporarily deployed to Japan after mid-May. In the midst of increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan, it is critical to enhance ISR activities by both countries. U.S Forces have temporarily deployed Global Hawk operated based in Guam to Japan since 2014. U.S. Navy Triton is the improved model of Global Hawk specialized for maritime surveillance and this is the first time for Triton to be temporarily deployed to Japan. This deployment is intended to demonstrate US commitment to Japan’s Defense and will be beneficial to security of Japan by strengthening the ability of maritime surveillance around Japan, given the increasingly active maritime activities by surrounding countries”.