Obituaries

The death has occurred of Vera Thompson (Rathfriland)

By Staff Reporter
armaghi.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThompson, May 19 2021, late of Sleepy Valley, Rathfriland. Vera Margaret, dearly loved Sister of Ashley and the late Jean. Sister in-Law of John, Loving Aunt of Caroline and David, Ian and Patricia. Great Aunt of Adam and Neil and Great Great Aunt of Eleanor and Peter. House Strictly Private....

armaghi.com
