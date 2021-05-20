newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

The death has occurred of James Barriskill (Portadown)

By Staff Reporter
armaghi.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBarriskill, (Minorca House, Whitesides Hill, Ballyworken) passed away (peacefully) in Craigavon Area Hospital, May 17 2021. James Francis (Jim), beloved husband of the late Betty, he is survived by his loving sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and remembered by the many students he taught. House and funeral strictly private due to...

armaghi.com
James Francis
