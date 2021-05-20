newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

The death has occurred of James Craven (Newry)

By Staff Reporter
armaghi.com
 18 hours ago

Craven, (Newry), passed away peacefully May 18, 2021, at his son Dixie’s residence, in the care of his children. James “Jimmy” RIP, husband of the late Marie RIP, loving father to Manny, Dixie, Christine, John and the late James RIP, loving Granda to Caílan, Shea, Ross, Sean, Donna, Dylan, Anna, Rachael, Rory, James, Chloe, Caitlin and Finn. Dearest brother of Jackie, Margaret, Anne, Geraldine, Francie and late Michael Lucy, Pat, Marie and Dominic RIP.

