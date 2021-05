I'm writing to express my strong support and endorsement of Safronia Perry for Carlisle Borough Council. Safronia is a proven advocate for social justice and racial equality and is a trusted voice in the Carlisle community. Safronia works so all voices are heard and everyone can have a seat at the table. She's passionate about this community and spends countless hours working to make Carlisle a better place for everyone and as her son, I've had the opportunity to witness her hard work and dedication firsthand.