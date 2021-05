A driver has died and 13 children have been injuredafter a crash between a school bus and car in Wales this morning, paramedics say. Dyfed-Powys Police said it responded to a “serious collision” on the A478 near the village of Llandissilio in Pembrokeshire on Monday morning.The force said the male car driver - who has not been named - was declared dead the scene, while “a number of children” were taken to hospital with “minor injuries”.Thirteen children were injured in the collision according to Pembrokeshire Council, although none are believed to have been seriously hurt. Emergency services, including police, fire crews,...