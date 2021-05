TFL'ers bakes list... Week #3. This week's bake was inspired by Abe's Dip and Dab Polenta Sourdough. Plan A was to follow this bake as described. However, I had a great pour of bourbon last week with a friend who's into it a bit. That led to a discussion on what it takes for a whiskey to be classified a bourbon. One of those "rules" is that the mash has to be >51% corn. In addition, this was a high rye bourbon. And... An idea was born.