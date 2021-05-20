newsbreak-logo
Mechanosensitive channel YnaI has lipid-bound extended sensor paddles

By Wenxin Hu, Zhiming Wang, Hongjin Zheng
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe general mechanism of bacterial mechanosensitive channels (MS) has been characterized by extensive studies on a small conductance channel MscS from Escherichia coli (E. coli). However, recent structural studies on the same channel have revealed controversial roles of various channel-bound lipids in channel gating. To better understand bacterial MscS-like channels, it is necessary to characterize homologs other than MscS. Here, we describe the structure of YnaI, one of the closest MscS homologs in E. coli, in its non-conducting state at 3.3 Å resolution determined by cryo electron microscopy. Our structure revealed the intact membrane sensor paddle domain in YnaI, which was stabilized by functionally important residues H43, Q46, Y50 and K93. In the pockets between sensor paddles, there were clear lipid densities that interact strongly with residues Q100 and R120. These lipids were a mixture of natural lipids but may be enriched in cardiolipin and phosphatidylserine. In addition, residues along the ion-conducting pathway and responsible for the heptameric assembly were discussed. Together with biochemical experiments and mutagenesis studies, our results provide strong support for the idea that the pocket lipids are functionally important for mechanosensitive channels.

Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Archaeal enzyme that produces membrane lipids is spectacularly promiscuous

Cells of all life forms are surrounded by a membrane that is made of phospholipids. One of these are the cardiolipins, which form a separate class due to their unique structure. When studying the enzyme that is responsible for producing cardiolipins in archaea (single-cell organisms that constitute a separate domain of life), biochemists at the University of Groningen made a surprising discovery. A single archaeal enzyme can produce a spectacular range of natural and non-natural cardiolipins, as well as other phospholipids. The results, which show potential for biotechnological applications, were published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.
ScienceNature.com

Response of the microbiome–gut–brain axis in Drosophila to amino acid deficit

A balanced intake of macronutrients—protein, carbohydrate and fat—is essential for the well-being of organisms. An adequate calorific intake but with insufficient protein consumption can lead to several ailments, including kwashiorkor1. Taste receptors (T1R1–T1R3)2 can detect amino acids in the environment, and cellular sensors (Gcn2 and Tor)3 monitor the levels of amino acids in the cell. When deprived of dietary protein, animals select a food source that contains a greater proportion of protein or essential amino acids (EAAs)4. This suggests that food selection is geared towards achieving the target amount of a particular macronutrient with assistance of the EAA-specific hunger-driven response, which is poorly understood. Here we show in Drosophila that a microbiome–gut–brain axis detects a deficit of EAAs and stimulates a compensatory appetite for EAAs. We found that the neuropeptide CNMamide (CNMa)5 was highly induced in enterocytes of the anterior midgut during protein deprivation. Silencing of the CNMa–CNMa receptor axis blocked the EAA-specific hunger-driven response in deprived flies. Furthermore, gnotobiotic flies bearing an EAA-producing symbiotic microbiome exhibited a reduced appetite for EAAs. By contrast, gnotobiotic flies with a mutant microbiome that did not produce leucine or other EAAs showed higher expression of CNMa and a greater compensatory appetite for EAAs. We propose that gut enterocytes sense the levels of diet- and microbiome-derived EAAs and communicate the EAA-deprived condition to the brain through CNMa.
ScienceNature.com

Angiotensin converting enzyme 2 is a novel target of the γ-secretase complex

Angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is a key regulator of the renin-angiotensin system, but also the functional receptor of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Based on structural similarity with other γ-secretase (γS) targets, we hypothesized that ACE2 may be affected by γS proteolytic activity. We found that after ectodomain shedding, ACE2 is targeted for intramembrane proteolysis by γS, releasing a soluble ACE2 C-terminal fragment. Consistently, chemical or genetic inhibition of γS results in the accumulation of a membrane-bound fragment of ectodomain-deficient ACE2. Although chemical inhibition of γS does not alter SARS-CoV-2 cell entry, these data point to a novel pathway for cellular ACE2 trafficking.
ScienceNature.com

Paeoniflorin ameliorates ischemic injury in rat brain via inhibiting cytochrome c/caspase3/HDAC4 pathway

Paeoniflorin (PF), a bioactive monoterpene glucoside, has shown a variety of pharmacological effects such as anti-inflammation and autophagy modulation etc. In this study, we investigated whether and how PF exerted a protective effect against ischemic brain injury in vivo and in vitro. Primary rat cortical neurons underwent oxygen/glucose deprivation/reperfusion (OGD/R) for 90 min. We showed that after OGD/R, a short fragment of histone deacetylase 4 (HDAC4) produced by caspase3-mediated degradation was markedly accumulated in the nucleus and the activity of caspase3 was increased. Treatment with PF (100 nM, 1 μM) significantly improved the viability of cortical neurons after OGD/R. Furthermore, PF treatment could maintain HDAC4 intrinsic subcellular localization and reduce the caspase3 activity without changing the HDAC4 at the transcriptional level. PF treatment significantly reduced OGD/R-caused inhibition of transcriptional factor MEF2 expression and increased the expression of downstream proteins such as GDNF, BDNF, and Bcl-xl, thus exerting a great anti-apoptosis effect as revealed by TUNEL staining. The beneficial effects of PF were almost canceled in HDAC4 (D289E)-transfected PC12 cells after OGD/R. In addition, PF treatment reduced the caspase9 activity, rescued the release of cytochrome c from mitochondria, and maintained the integrity of mitochondria membrane. We conducted in vivo experiments in 90-min-middle cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO) rat model. The rats were administered PF (20, 40 mg/kg, ip, 3 times at the reperfusion, 24 h and 48 h after the surgery). We showed that PF administration dose-dependently reduced infarction area, improved neurological symptoms, and maintained HDAC4 localization in rats after MCAO. These results demonstrate that PF is effective in protecting against ischemic brain injury and inhibit apoptosis through inhibiting the cytochrome c/caspase3/HDAC4 pathway.
ScienceNature.com

The transcriptome of wild-type and immortalized corneal epithelial cells

Cellular immortalization enables indefinite expansion of cultured cells. However, the process of cell immortalization sometimes changes the original nature of primary cells. In this study, we performed expression profiling of poly A-tailed RNA from primary and immortalized corneal epithelial cells expressing Simian virus 40 large T antigen (SV40) or the combination of mutant cyclin-dependent kinase 4 (CDK4), cyclin D1, and telomere reverse transcriptase (TERT). Furthermore, we studied the expression profile of SV40 cells cultured in medium with or without serum. The profiling of whole expression pattern revealed that immortalized corneal epithelial cells with SV40 showed a distinct expression pattern from wild-type cells regardless of the presence or absence of serum, while corneal epithelial cells with combinatorial expression showed an expression pattern relatively closer to that of wild-type cells.
ScienceNature.com

Type I and III interferon responses in SARS-CoV-2 infection

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the current pandemic disease, is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Type I and III interferons (IFNs) are innate cytokines that are important in the first-line defense against viruses. Similar to many other viruses, SARS-CoV-2 has evolved mechanisms for evading the antiviral effects of type I and III IFNs at multiple levels, including the induction of IFN expression and cellular responses to IFNs. In this review, we describe the innate sensing mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 and the mechanisms used by SARS-CoV-2 to evade type I and III IFN responses. We also discuss contradictory reports regarding impaired and robust type I IFN responses in patients with severe COVID-19. Finally, we discuss how delayed but exaggerated type I IFN responses can exacerbate inflammation and contribute to the severe progression of COVID-19.
CancerNature.com

Epigenetic silencing by SETDB1 suppresses tumour intrinsic immunogenicity

Epigenetic dysregulation is a defining feature of tumorigenesis that is implicated in immune escape1,2. Here, to identify factors that modulate the immune sensitivity of cancer cells, we performed in vivo CRISPR–Cas9 screens targeting 936 chromatin regulators in mouse tumour models treated with immune checkpoint blockade. We identified the H3K9 methyltransferase SETDB1 and other members of the HUSH and KAP1 complexes as mediators of immune escape3,4,5. We also found that amplification of SETDB1 (1q21.3) in human tumours is associated with immune exclusion and resistance to immune checkpoint blockade. SETDB1 represses broad domains, primarily within the open genome compartment. These domains are enriched for transposable elements (TEs) and immune clusters associated with segmental duplication events, a central mechanism of genome evolution6. SETDB1 loss derepresses latent TE-derived regulatory elements, immunostimulatory genes, and TE-encoded retroviral antigens in these regions, and triggers TE-specific cytotoxic T cell responses in vivo. Our study establishes SETDB1 as an epigenetic checkpoint that suppresses tumour-intrinsic immunogenicity, and thus represents a candidate target for immunotherapy.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Oxford Instruments shows extended capabilities of Paragraf graphene sensors

Paragraf continues to push performance boundaries with its graphene Hall Effect sensors with Oxford Instruments employing a modified version of the Paragraf GHS09CC sensor device to carry out measurements at temperatures and magnetic field strengths claimed to be beyond the scope of any other sensing method. The test set-up saw...
CancerNature.com

Transcriptional analysis of cystic fibrosis airways at single-cell resolution reveals altered epithelial cell states and composition

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a lethal autosomal recessive disorder that afflicts more than 70,000 people. People with CF experience multi-organ dysfunction resulting from aberrant electrolyte transport across polarized epithelia due to mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. CF-related lung disease is by far the most important determinant of morbidity and mortality. Here we report results from a multi-institute consortium in which single-cell transcriptomics were applied to define disease-related changes by comparing the proximal airway of CF donors (n = 19) undergoing transplantation for end-stage lung disease with that of previously healthy lung donors (n = 19). Disease-dependent differences observed include an overabundance of epithelial cells transitioning to specialized ciliated and secretory cell subsets coupled with an unexpected decrease in cycling basal cells. Our study yields a molecular atlas of the proximal airway epithelium that will provide insights for the development of new targeted therapies for CF airway disease.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of a peptide motif that potently inhibits two functionally distinct subunits of Shiga toxin

Shiga toxin (Stx) is a major virulence factor of enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli, which causes fatal systemic complications. Here, we identified a tetravalent peptide that inhibited Stx by targeting its receptor-binding, B-subunit pentamer through a multivalent interaction. A monomeric peptide with the same motif, however, did not bind to the B-subunit pentamer. Instead, the monomer inhibited cytotoxicity with remarkable potency by binding to the catalytic A-subunit. An X-ray crystal structure analysis to 1.6 Å resolution revealed that the monomeric peptide fully occupied the catalytic cavity, interacting with Glu167 and Arg170, both of which are essential for catalytic activity. Thus, the peptide motif demonstrated potent inhibition of two functionally distinct subunits of Stx.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

An intact complement system dampens cornea inflammation during acute primary HSV-1 infection

Corneal transparency is an essential characteristic necessary for normal vision. In response to microbial infection, the integrity of the cornea can become compromised as a result of the inflammatory response and the ensuing tissue pathology including neovascularization (NV) and collagen lamellae destruction. We have previously found complement activation contributes to cornea pathology-specifically, denervation in response to HSV-1 infection. Therefore, we investigated whether the complement system also played a role in HSV-1-mediated neovascularization. Using wild type (WT) and complement component 3 deficient (C3 KO) mice infected with HSV-1, we found corneal NV was accelerated associated with an increase in inflammatory monocytes (CD11b+CCR2+CD115+/−Ly6G−Ly6Chigh), macrophages (CD11b+CCR2+CD115+Ly6G−Ly6Chigh) and a subpopulation of granulocytes/neutrophils (CD11b+CCR2−CD115+Ly6G+Ly6Clow). There were also increases in select pro-inflammatory and pro-angiogenic factors including IL-1α, matrix metalloproteinases (MMP)-2, MMP-3, MMP-8, CXCL1, CCL2, and VEGF-A that coincided with increased inflammation, neovascularization, and corneal opacity in the C3 KO mice. The difference in inflammation between WT and C3 KO mice was not driven by changes in virus titer. However, viral antigen clearance was hindered in C3 KO mouse corneas suggesting the complement system has a dynamic regulatory role within the cornea once an inflammatory cascade is initiated by HSV-1.
ScienceNature.com

Robust single-cell discovery of RNA targets of RNA-binding proteins and ribosomes

RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) are critical regulators of gene expression and RNA processing that are required for gene function. Yet the dynamics of RBP regulation in single cells is unknown. To address this gap in understanding, we developed STAMP (Surveying Targets by APOBEC-Mediated Profiling), which efficiently detects RBP–RNA interactions. STAMP does not rely on ultraviolet cross-linking or immunoprecipitation and, when coupled with single-cell capture, can identify RBP-specific and cell-type–specific RNA–protein interactions for multiple RBPs and cell types in single, pooled experiments. Pairing STAMP with long-read sequencing yields RBP target sites in an isoform-specific manner. Finally, Ribo-STAMP leverages small ribosomal subunits to measure transcriptome-wide ribosome association in single cells. STAMP enables the study of RBP–RNA interactomes and translational landscapes with unprecedented cellular resolution.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Macrophage potentiates the recovery of liver zonation and metabolic function after acute liver injury

The liver is an exclusive organ with tremendous regenerative capacity. Liver metabolic functions exhibit spatial heterogeneity, reflecting liver zonation. The mechanisms controlling the proliferation of hepatocytes and the accompanying matrix reconstruction during regeneration have been well explored, but the recovery potential of differentiated metabolic functions and zonation after liver injury remains unclear. We employed a mouse model of carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) induced-acute liver injury with clodronate-induced macrophage depletion to clarify the impact of liver injury on liver metabolism and recovery dynamics of metabolic function and liver zonation during regeneration. Depleting macrophages suppressed tissue remodelling and partially delayed cell proliferation during regeneration after liver injury. In addition, recovery of metabolic functions was delayed by suppressing the tissue remodelling caused by the depleted macrophages. The model revealed that drug metabolic function was resilient against the dysfunction caused by liver injury, but glutamine synthesis was not. Metabolomic analysis revealed that liver branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) and carbohydrate metabolism were suppressed by injury. The plasma BCAA concentration reflected recovery of hepatic function during regeneration. Our study reveals one aspect of the regenerative machinery for hepatic metabolism following acute liver injury.
ScienceNature.com

Network pharmacology integrated with experimental validation revealed the anti-inflammatory effects of Andrographis paniculata

Inflammation is a key factor in the development and complications of various diseases because it has a complex pathogenesis. Andrographis paniculate (Burm. f.) Nees (Chuan Xinlian) is a well-known form of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) applied in clearing heat and detoxification. Also, it is rich in bioactive lactones, with various anti-inflammatory activities. Here, network pharmacology combined with molecular biology experimental approach was used to predict and verify the potential molecular mechanism of Chuan Xinlian in treating inflammation. The bioactive ingredients of Chuan Xinlian were obtained from the TCMSP database and literature. Besides, the targets of Chuan Xinlian and inflammation were collected based on the multi-source databases and used to generate the PPI network. Network topology analysis and functional enrichment analysis were used to screen hub genes and their mechanisms. Molecular docking simulation was performed to evaluate the binding activity between the predicted hub genes and the bioactive ingredients. Additionally, LPS-induced NO production in RAW264.7 cell inflammatory response, RT-PCR and Western blot were used to validate the efficacy of the Chuan Xinlian in the treatment of inflammation. Network analysis outcomes indicated that five targets (IL-6, VEGFA, PTGST2, TNF-α, and MMP-9) were identified as the key targets of Chuan Xinlian in the treatment of inflammation. Further, molecular docking findings revealed that the majority of the bioactive ingredients exhibited a strong binding efficacy towards the predicted hub genes. Functional analysis results showed that the potential mechanisms were primarily concentrated in key pathways including cancer, immunology, and inflammation process. Moreover, RT-PCR and Western blot analysis indicated that Chuan Xinlian extract suppressed the production of inflammatory mediators with anti-inflammatory effects. Our study shows that Chuan Xinlian potentially exerts an anti-inflammatory effect via key pathways including cancer, immunology, and inflammation process. This suggests that Chuan Xinlian has a potential anti-inflammatory action, thereby providing a scientific reference for clinical studies.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association of plasma level of high-mobility group box-1 with necroptosis and sepsis outcomes

The role of high-mobility group box-1 (HMGB1) in outcome prediction in sepsis is controversial. Furthermore, its association with necroptosis, a programmed cell necrosis mechanism, is still unclear. The purpose of this study is to identify the association between the plasma levels of HMGB1 and the severity and clinical outcomes of sepsis, and to examine the correlation between HMGB1 and key executors of necroptosis including receptor-interacting kinase 3 (RIPK3) and mixed lineage kinase domain-like- (MLKL) proteins. Plasma HMGB1, RIPK3, and MLKL levels were measured with the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay from the derivation cohort of 188 prospectively enrolled, critically-ill patients between April 2014 and December 2016, and from the validation cohort of 77 patients with sepsis between January 2017 and January 2019. In the derivation cohort, the plasma HMGB1 levels of the control (n = 46, 24.5%), sepsis (n = 58, 30.9%), and septic shock (n = 84, 44.7%) groups were significantly increased (P < 0.001). A difference in mortality between high (≥ 5.9 ng/mL) and low (< 5.9 ng/mL) HMGB1 levels was observed up to 90 days (Log-rank test, P = 0.009). There were positive linear correlations of plasma HMGB1 with RIPK3 (R2 = 0.61, P < 0.001) and MLKL (R2 = 0.7890, P < 0.001). The difference in mortality and correlation of HMGB1 levels with RIPK3 and MLKL were confirmed in the validation cohort. Plasma levels of HMGB1 were associated with the severity and mortality attributed to sepsis. They were correlated with RIPK3 and MLKL, thus suggesting an association of HMGB1 with necroptosis.
ScienceNature.com

Development of P301S tau seeded organotypic hippocampal slice cultures to study potential therapeutics

Intracellular tau inclusions are a pathological hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, corticobasal degeneration and other sporadic neurodegenerative tauopathies. Recent in vitro and in vivo studies have shown that tau aggregates may spread to neighbouring cells and functionally connected brain regions, where they can seed further tau aggregation. This process is referred to as tau propagation. Here we describe an ex vivo system using organotypic hippocampal slice cultures (OHCs) which recapitulates aspects of this phenomenon. OHCs are explants of hippocampal tissue which may be maintained in culture for months. They maintain their synaptic connections and multicellular 3D architecture whilst also permitting direct control of the environment and direct access for various analysis types. We inoculated OHCs prepared from P301S mouse pups with brain homogenate from terminally ill P301S mice and then examined the slices for viability and the production and localization of insoluble phosphorylated tau. We show that following seeding, phosphorylated insoluble tau accumulate in a time and concentration dependent manner within OHCs. Furthermore, we show the ability of the conformation dependent anti-tau antibody, MC1, to compromise tau accrual in OHCs, thus showcasing the potential of this therapeutic approach and the utility of OHCs as an ex vivo model system for assessing such therapeutics.
ScienceNature.com

A SARS-CoV-2 antibody curbs viral nucleocapsid protein-induced complement hyperactivation

Although human antibodies elicited by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) nucleocapsid (N) protein are profoundly boosted upon infection, little is known about the function of N-reactive antibodies. Herein, we isolate and profile a panel of 32 N protein-specific monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from a quick recovery coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) convalescent patient who has dominant antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 N protein rather than to the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein. The complex structure of the N protein RNA binding domain with the highest binding affinity mAb (nCoV396) reveals changes in the epitopes and antigen’s allosteric regulation. Functionally, a virus-free complement hyperactivation analysis demonstrates that nCoV396 specifically compromises the N protein-induced complement hyperactivation, which is a risk factor for the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 patients, thus laying the foundation for the identification of functional anti-N protein mAbs.
ScienceNature.com

Comprehensive cell type decomposition of circulating cell-free DNA with CelFiE

Circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) in the bloodstream originates from dying cells and is a promising noninvasive biomarker for cell death. Here, we propose an algorithm, CelFiE, to accurately estimate the relative abundances of cell types and tissues contributing to cfDNA from epigenetic cfDNA sequencing. In contrast to previous work, CelFiE accommodates low coverage data, does not require CpG site curation, and estimates contributions from multiple unknown cell types that are not available in external reference data. In simulations, CelFiE accurately estimates known and unknown cell type proportions from low coverage and noisy cfDNA mixtures, including from cell types composing less than 1% of the total mixture. When used in two clinically-relevant situations, CelFiE correctly estimates a large placenta component in pregnant women, and an elevated skeletal muscle component in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients, consistent with the occurrence of muscle wasting typical in these patients. Together, these results show how CelFiE could be a useful tool for biomarker discovery and monitoring the progression of degenerative disease.
GoogleNature.com

A randomized trial of safety and pharmacodynamic interactions between a selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, PT150, and ethanol in healthy volunteers

PT150, a novel competitive glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist, has proven safe in animal models, healthy volunteers, and people with depression. Our study is the first to investigate PT150’s safety with alcohol use. The primary objective of this study was to evaluate pharmacodynamic interactions between ethanol and PT150 in healthy subjects. This single-site, Phase I pilot trial consisted of community-recruited, healthy, alcohol-experienced participants aged 21–64 years. Of 32 participants screened, 11 were enrolled and randomized, one of which withdrew before intervention. PT150 (900 mg/day) was administered orally to all participants for five days. All participants received two beverage challenges on Day 1 (before PT150 administration) and Day 5 (after PT150 administration). On challenge days, they received both alcohol (16% ethanol) and placebo (1% ethanol) beverages in random order. Primary outcomes included breath alcohol level, blood pressure, heart rate, adverse events, and electrocardiogram changes. There were no statistically significant differences in vital signs or estimated blood alcohol concentrations between PT150 non-exposed and exposed groups during the ethanol challenge. There were no clinically significant abnormal electrocardiograms or serious adverse events. These data show that administration of PT150 with concurrent alcohol use is safe and well-tolerated. This study supports a future pharmacokinetic interaction study between PT150 and alcohol.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Druggability of lipid metabolism modulation against renal fibrosis

Renal fibrosis contributes to progressive damage to renal structure and function. It is a common pathological process as chronic kidney disease develops into kidney failure, irrespective of diverse etiologies, and eventually leads to death. However, there are no effective drugs for renal fibrosis treatment at present. Lipid aggregation in the kidney and consequent lipotoxicity always accompany chronic kidney disease and fibrosis. Numerous studies have revealed that restoring the defective fatty acid oxidation in the kidney cells can mitigate renal fibrosis. Thus, it is an important strategy to reverse the dysfunctional lipid metabolism in the kidney, by targeting critical regulators of lipid metabolism. In this review, we highlight the potential “druggability” of lipid metabolism to ameliorate renal fibrosis and provide current pre-clinical evidence, exemplified by some representative druggable targets and several other metabolic regulators with anti-renal fibrosis roles. Then, we introduce the preliminary progress of noncoding RNAs as promising anti-renal fibrosis drug targets from the perspective of lipid metabolism. Finally, we discuss the prospects and deficiencies of drug targeting lipid reprogramming in the kidney.