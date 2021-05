SNK showed off three new characters coming to The King Of Fighters XV as players will have Team Art Of Fighting on the roster. The three characters will be familiar to long-time players as you're getting Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, and King. What's interesting about this lineup is that all three of these characters had previously been on a team together, but have not been paired up since King Of Fighters 2000, which was 21 years ago. Will they make a formidable combination again, or will all that time apart make it difficult for them to work together? Time will tell as the game will be coming out sometime later this year, which we hope to hear more about over the summer. In the meantime, enjoy all the character's trailers below.