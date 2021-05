Velocys gives replace on US, UK biorefinery tasks

US inflation data has been coming in higher than expected. Will it be the same in other parts of the world?. Last week, inflation data came in hot for April in the US. However, since the beginning of the month, manufacturing and jobs data were weaker than expected. Is the inflation truly transitory, as the Fed says, or stagflation coming our way? This week, we’ll get a better view as more inflation data is released from around the world. In addition, as mentioned in the last Week Ahead, while some countries continue to battle with the coronavirus and a shortage of vaccines, others are in the middle of their re-openings. On Monday, the UK continues with their re-opening, while the CDC in the US said masks are no longer necessary for fully vaccinated people. And although earnings season is coming to an end, we’ll get earnings from big retailers in the US this week!