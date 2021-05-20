Global Drug Eluting Beads Market latest demand by 2020-2025 with leading players & COVID-19 Analysis

Artificial Intelligence has been paving its way in almost every sector in the world that could possibly be imagined. Its application in today’s modern era is endless. One such application of AI has been in the healthcare sector, in the form of chatbots. These chatbots are software programs that are embedded in online systems such as websites, mobile applications, etc., and which assist the patients via auditory or textual methods with various queries they may have such as checking symptoms, locating clinics, scheduling appointments, and other applications that are on the rise. The global market of these chatbots is estimated to reach somewhere around $345.3 million by the year 2026 with a compelling CAGR of around 14.5% during the period 2019-2026.