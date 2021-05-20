Superhero shows are deeper than ever. Will the Emmys notice?
These are not your parents' superhero shows. Some comic-based TV fare stands among today's most critically acclaimed series, whether holding a funhouse mirror up to reality in "The Boys," dazzling with cinematic technique to explore a mind shattered by grief in "WandaVision" or dropping the gloves to take on real-world issues in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." These shows have the highest of production values, the broadest of reach and the most serious of aims — they're cinematic, conveying emotional, psychological experiences.www.arcamax.com