Superhero shows are deeper than ever. Will the Emmys notice?

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are not your parents' superhero shows. Some comic-based TV fare stands among today's most critically acclaimed series, whether holding a funhouse mirror up to reality in "The Boys," dazzling with cinematic technique to explore a mind shattered by grief in "WandaVision" or dropping the gloves to take on real-world issues in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." These shows have the highest of production values, the broadest of reach and the most serious of aims — they're cinematic, conveying emotional, psychological experiences.

Elizabeth Olsen
Eric Kripke
Paul Bettany
