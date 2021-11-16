ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots schedule: Elite defense, surging Mac Jones can shine on Thursday Night Football

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

New England Patriots schedule this week

Week 11 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Time: TV Info:
Thursday, Nov. 18 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN
  • Spread: Patriots -6.5, (BetMGM)
  • Line: Patriots (-275), Falcons (+225)
  • Over/Under: 47.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 27, Falcons 17

New England’s defense is suffocating opposing quarterbacks right now when teams have a full week to prepare. While Matt Ryan is an excellent quarterback, he’s in for a rough Thursday night that should highlight the pure strength of the Patriots’ defense and rushing attack.

New England Patriots schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • New England will open its season in Week 1 at home against the Miami Dolphins
  • Patriots rank 18th in The Athletic’s strength of schedule
  • Sportsnaut’s New England Patriots projected record: 10-7.

New England Patriots roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Patriots keeping and starting these key players:

Week 1 — New England Patriots lost at home to the Miami Dolphins, 17-16

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Patriots -190, Dolphins +160
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

Mac Jones played pretty well in his regular season debut for the Patriots, completing 29-of-39 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown. Unfortunately, it was a late fumble by running back Damien Harris that pretty much ended any hope that the Pats could pull off a Week 1 win against the division-rival Dolphins.

Week 2 – New England Patriots beat the New York Jets 25-6

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Patriots -6.0 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Jets +200; Patriots -250
  • Over/Under: 43
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 27, Jets 14

New England’s secondary created four takeaways, all Zach Wilson interceptions, holding the New York Jets to 184 passing yards in four quarters. With the defense dominating, Mac Jones only needed to manage the football (22-of-30, 186 passing yards) for the Patriots to cruise to a 1-1 record.

Week 3 – New England Patriots lose to New Orleans Saints, 28-13

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Patriots -3.0
  • Moneyline: Saints +135; Patriots -165
  • Over/Under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Saints 17

Bill Belichick prides himself on his team stopping the run. Needless to say, that didn’t happen in Week 3. Alvin Kamara racked up 89 yards, accounting for a majority of the Saints’ 142 rushing yards on the day. The real difference on Sunday, rookie Mac Jones (three interceptions) showed he still has a lot to learn.

Week 4 — New England Patriots lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-17

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Spread: Buccaneers -7 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers (-300), Patriots (+240)
  • Over/Under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 27, Patriots 17

This is something that Bill Belichick and Co. can build on moving forward. Going tit-for-tat with Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers on prime-time was a huge deal. More than that, rookie Mac Jones has his own coming-out party. The quarterback completed 31-of-40 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns in the narrow loss.

Week 5 – New England Patriots beat the Houston Texans, 25-22

  • Spread: Patriots -8.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-450),Texans (+350)
  • Over/Under: 39.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 17, Texans 0

The New England Patriots looked like a team that spent little time preparing for the Houston Texans. A week after doing a nice job against Brady, New England’s secondary allowed 312 yards and three touchdowns to Davis Mills . The Patriots still won but there’s no reason to have confidence in this group.

Week 6 — New England Patriots lost to Dallas Cowboys in overtime, 35-29

  • When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
  • Moneyline: Patriots +155; Cowboys -180
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Patriots 17

Despite now being 2-4 on the season following Week 6’s loss to the Cowboys, we like where the Patriots are right now. Primarily, rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to play stellar football. Take this two-play sequence against Dallas as an example. Up 21-20 in the fourth quarter, Jones threw a pick-six into the hands of Trevon Diggs — seemingly ending the game. While it wasn’t enough to come out on top, Jones responded by throwing a 75-yard touchdown on his very next pass. That could be a tell.

Week 7 – New England Patriots beat the New York Jets, 54-13

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Patriots -6.5
  • Moneyline: Jets +240; Patriots -300
  • Over/under: 42.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 17

Belichick wasn’t going to allow the Patriots to deliver a flat performance against the Jets. New England controlled this one from start to finish as the defense, running back Damien Harris and rookie Mac Jones all dominated. The only question is, what version of the Patriots will we see next week.

Week 8 — New England Patriots beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Chargers -4.0, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-225), Patriots (+180)
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 27, Patriots 24

Coming out of the bye, most figured Los Angeles would be able to handle rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots in Week 8. In no way did that come to fruition with Justin Herbert putting up a mistake-filled performance that included two interceptions and a pick-six. Now 4-3 on the season, these Chargers are back to the drawing board.

Week 9 – New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers, 24-6

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Point spread: Patriots -3.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Panthers +155; Patriots -185
  • Over/under: 41.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Panthers 16

The Patriots keep doing it defensively. Investments in the front seven have completely changed this pass rush and that meant Sam Darnold saw those terrifying ghosts in Week 9. New England didn’t really need to do much offensively and it didn’t. But that doesn’t matter when your defense scores touchdowns.

Week 10 – New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns, 45-7

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Point spread: Patriots -1.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-125), Browns (+105)
  • Over/under: 45.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 24, Patriots 20

Sensational. The New England Patriots defense is one of the best in football, Mac Jones is settled in and dropping dimes. Meanwhile, every running back who gets thrown into a featured role seems to thrive. This is a bonafide contender.

New England Patriots schedule predictions

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Time: TV Info:
Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM CBS

Bill Belichick is better than anyone at neutralizing his opponent’s best player. With Henry out for the year, he can focus his attention squarely on A.J. Brown or Julio Jones.

  • Week 12 schedule prediction: Patriots 24, Titans 20

Week 13 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date: Time: TV Info:
Monday, Dec. 6 8:15 PM ESPN

If the Patriots have a 9-3 record heading into this matchup, the buzz in Foxborough will be insane. It makes this AFC East clash on ESPN so much better for Monday Night Football . But the Bills are going to be the buzzsaw that cuts through New England’s momentum, with Josh Allen making just enough jaw-dropping throws to put this game away.

  • Week 13 schedule prediction: Bills 28, Patriots 17

Week 14 – BYE

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date: Time: TV Info:
Sunday, Dec. 19 TBD TBD

There are a lot of questions around the Colts this season. Will Carson Wentz be the 2020 version of himself (49.6 QBR, 57.4% completion rate) or the passer we saw in 2019 (62.8 QBR, 21/7 TD/INT ratio)? Can Eric Fisher, coming off a tor n Achilles, still hold his own at left tackle? Just as importantly, who outside of DeForest Buckner is going to step up in this pass rush? Overall, there are just too many concerns to feel confident in the Colts beating New England.

  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Patriots 23, Colts 20

Week 16 – vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Time: TV Info:
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

The Patriots’ defense will be better in 2021, but beating one of the NFL’s best offenses is a daunting task. The Bills have the firepower to take control of this game early and with the Patriots’ passing attack unable to keep up, Buffalo walks away with the AFC East.

  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Bills 30, Patriots 21
Week 17 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Time: TV Info:
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

There are going to be a lot of promising moments in Trevor Lawrence ‘s rookie season, this won’t be among them. New England boasts the pass rushers to get past Jacksonville’s offensive tackles, its secondary matches up nicely with these receivers and the Patriots have a huge coaching advantage.

  • Week 17 schedule prediction: Patriots 28, Jaguars 17

Week 18 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date: Time: TV Info:
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

We haven’t seen much from either of these teams early in the year to feel confident about their chances. But, considering the Patriots only lost in Week 1 because of a late fumble, we’ll take New England to win this one on the road.

  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Patriots 17, Dolphins 14

New England Patriots record prediction: 10-7

