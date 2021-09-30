New England Patriots schedule and 2021 season predictions

New England Patriots schedule this week

Week 4 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Oct. 3 8:20 PM NBC

Spread: Buccaneers -7.0 (BetMGM)

Buccaneers -7.0 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-275), Patriots (+225)

Buccaneers (-275), Patriots (+225) Over/Under: 49.0

49.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 27, Patriots 17

Fans are going to spend more than $2,000 per ticket just to watch Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium with binoculars. There aren’t many games better than this one in 2021, making it an easy pick for primetime television. Belichick will throw some new wrinkles at his former quarterback, but the Bucs have way too much talent for this game to be close.

New England Patriots schedule predictions, roster outlook

New England will open its season in Week 1 at home against the Miami Dolphins

Patriots rank 18th in The Athletic’s strength of schedule

Sportsnaut’s New England Patriots projected record: 10-7.

New England Patriots roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Patriots keeping and starting these key players:

QB: Mac Jones

Mac Jones RB: Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson

Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson WR: Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry

Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry TE: Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry Defense: Patriots rank No. 8 in the NFL

Week 1 — New England Patriots lost at home to the Miami Dolphins, 17-16

When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS

Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS Spread: Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings )

Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Patriots -190, Dolphins +160

Patriots -190, Dolphins +160 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

Mac Jones played pretty well in his regular season debut for the Patriots, completing 29-of-39 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown. Unfortunately, it was a late fumble by running back Damien Harris that pretty much ended any hope that the Pats could pull off a Week 1 win against the division-rival Dolphins.

Week 2 – New England Patriots beat the New York Jets 25-6

When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Patriots -6.0 ( BetMGM )

Patriots -6.0 ( BetMGM ) Moneyline: Jets +200; Patriots -250

Jets +200; Patriots -250 Over/Under: 43

43 Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 27, Jets 14

New England’s secondary created four takeaways, all Zach Wilson interceptions, holding the New York Jets to 184 passing yards in four quarters. With the defense dominating, Mac Jones only needed to manage the football (22-of-30, 186 passing yards) for the Patriots to cruise to a 1-1 record.

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, Patriots 13

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Sept. 26 1:00 PM FOX

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Patriots -3.0

Patriots -3.0 Moneyline: Saints +135; Patriots -165

Saints +135; Patriots -165 Over/Under: 43.0

43.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Saints 17

Bill Belichick prides himself on his team stopping the run. Needless to say, that didn’t happen in Week 3. Alvin Kamara racked up 89 yards, accounting for a majority of the Saints’ 142 rushing yards on the day. The real difference on Sunday, rookie Mac Jones (three interceptions) showed he still has a lot to learn.

New England Patriots schedule predictions

Week 5 – @ Houston Texans

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM CBS

Spread: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: TBD

The Texans might win as many games in the next two seasons as New England did in 2020. Houston is in a disastrous state right now, just beginning to formulate a plan for a grueling rebuild. The Patriots have an outstanding defense and it will make fans think of the glory days when they watch this matchup.

Week 5 schedule prediction: Patriots 28, Texans 0

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 – vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Oct. 17 4:25 PM CBS

We saw what happened to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cowboys’ offense. Dak Prescott, with his arm still not at 100%, picked apart the Bucs’ secondary with quick passing. New England still won’t have Stephon Gilmore in this matchup and with the Cowboys’ offensive line healthy, Prescott could secure the win.

Week 6 schedule prediction: Cowboys 27, Patriots 24

Related: Dallas Cowboys schedule, season predictions

Week 7 – vs. New York Jets

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Oct. 24 1:00 PM CBS

The Patriots have to be happy they are facing Wilson twice within the first two months. There’s a long adjustment period for rookies, especially when making the jump from a program like BYU to the NFL. Expect New England’s defense to dictate this entire game, delivering another celebration in Foxborough thanks to a 6-1 start.

Week 7 schedule prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 17

Week 8 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Oct. 31 4:05 PM CBS

The Los Angeles Chargers are an excellent football team, potentially one or two pieces away from competing for a Super Bowl. Traveling across the country to California is a difficult challenge to overcome and while the Patriots can be prepared for it, the effects from it paired with a matchup against Justin Herbert and this defense is too much.

Week 8 schedule prediction: Chargers 21, Patriots 13

Week 9 – @ Carolina Panthers

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM CBS

Carolina settled at quarterback this offseason and it’s going to cost them. Put Deshaun Watson , Aaron Rodgers , Matthew Stafford or even Justin Fields , and this is a very dangerous club. With Sam Darnold as the signal-caller, New England’s defense will get into his head with pressure and that will cost Carolina.

Week 9 schedule prediction: Patriots 17, Panthers 16

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 – vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM CBS

The Patriots have outscored the Browns 60-26 in their past two meetings. Time changes everything and while New England is in a better place than we saw last season, Cleveland is now home to one of the best teams in the NFL. Even playing at Gillette Stadium, expect the Browns to demonstrate why they are the superior team.

Week 10 schedule prediction: Browns 24, Patriots 13

Related: Cleveland Browns schedule, record prediction

Week 11 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Time: TV Info: Thursday, Nov. 18 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

In their second meeting since the infamous Super Bowl LI, both of these clubs find themselves at pivotal points as organizations. Atlanta is going to be competitive this year, but a rebuild is imminent and the 2021 season is simply going to be about final memories. The Patriots already went through their rough year and the better defense should decide this rematch.

Week 11 schedule prediction: Patriots 31, Falcons 27

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Week 12 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM CBS

Stop Derrick Henry. If the Patriots’ run defense can contain the best running back in the NFL, keeping him under the 100-yard mark, they win this game. With Belichick at the helm and the additions made in the front seven, New England can get the job done.

Week 12 schedule prediction: Patriots 14, Titans 10

Week 13 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date: Time: TV Info: Monday, Dec. 6 8:15 PM ESPN

If the Patriots have a 9-3 record heading into this matchup, the buzz in Foxborough will be insane. It makes this AFC East clash on ESPN so much better for Monday Night Football . But the Bills are going to be the buzzsaw that cuts through New England’s momentum, with Josh Allen making just enough jaw-dropping throws to put this game away.

Week 13 schedule prediction: Bills 28, Patriots 17

Week 14 – BYE

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Dec. 19 TBD TBD

There are a lot of questions around the Colts this season. Will Carson Wentz be the 2020 version of himself (49.6 QBR, 57.4% completion rate) or the passer we saw in 2019 (62.8 QBR, 21/7 TD/INT ratio)? Can Eric Fisher, coming off a tor n Achilles, still hold his own at left tackle? Just as importantly, who outside of DeForest Buckner is going to step up in this pass rush? Overall, there are just too many concerns to feel confident in the Colts beating New England.

Week 15 schedule prediction: Patriots 23, Colts 20

Week 16 – vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM CBS

The Patriots’ defense will be better in 2021, but beating one of the NFL’s best offenses is a daunting task. The Bills have the firepower to take control of this game early and with the Patriots’ passing attack unable to keep up, Buffalo walks away with the AFC East.

Week 16 schedule prediction: Bills 30, Patriots 21

Week 17 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

There are going to be a lot of promising moments in Trevor Lawrence ‘s rookie season, this won’t be among them. New England boasts the pass rushers to get past Jacksonville’s offensive tackles, its secondary matches up nicely with these receivers and the Patriots have a huge coaching advantage.

Week 17 schedule prediction: Patriots 28, Jaguars 17

Week 18 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date: Time: TV Info: Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

There’s plenty of hype building around Miami and for good reason. If Tua Tagovailoa takes the next step in his NFL career, this becomes an outstanding football team. It will take time for that, which is why the Dolphins are projected to lose in the first meeting. Closing out the season in Miami, the Dolphins beat the Patriots and secure a playoff spot.

Week 18 schedule prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 20

New England Patriots record prediction: 10-7

More must-reads: