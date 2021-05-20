Yto Barrada's Nonessential Storytelling

‘SEEING DIFFERENTLY: THE PHILLIPS COLLECTS FOR A NEW CENTURY’. The Phillips Collection, America’s first museum of modern art, opened its doors 100 years ago this year. Its founder and namesake, Duncan Phillips, sought to share his “living” collection in a welcoming space and to inspire others to find beauty through the eyes of artists. Building on this founding principle, “Seeing Differently: The Phillips Collects for a New Century” both commemorates the museum’s centennial and launches its next chapter. Spread throughout the entire museum, the installation explores the complexities of our ever-changing world through themes of identity, history, place and the senses — with special focus on recent acquisitions that showcase how the museum’s dynamic collection continues to evolve.