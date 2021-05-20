newsbreak-logo
Quogue, NY

Theater Finally Goes to the Dog

By Mark Segal
East Hampton Star
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year after it was first scheduled to open, A.R. Gurney’s play “Sylvia,” a comedy about the impact of an adopted stray dog on an empty-nest marriage, will open next Thursday at the Hampton Theatre Company in Quogue. The set-up is simple: Sylvia, a stray dog -- played...

More than a year after it was first scheduled to open, “Sylvia,” by A.R. Gurney, will be the Hampton Theatre Company’s (HTC) first production at the Quogue Community Hall since all theaters in New York were shuttered on March 12, 2020 by order of Governor Andrew Cuomo in response to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.