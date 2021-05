It is time to get your Preak On with SIG. There are 14 races on the Pimlico card for Preakness Day with a first post of 10:30am ET. SIG has you ready for a big day of wagering on the Pimlico card with full card selections including his Best Bet, multiple Longshot/Value plays as well as Exacta, Trifecta, Daily Double, Pick 3, Pick 4 & Pick 5 tickets for just $9.00! *Following purchase, you will find SIG's selections in the Members Area of your account. Log-in, click My Plays and scroll down to My Downloads on the right. Currently selections for Saturday are available as SIG is building tickets and will add them late Friday or early Saturday morning.