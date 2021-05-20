State lawmakers introduce bills to place dogs and cats once used in experiments in new homes
Humane organizations are coming together to support Michigan bipartisan legislation to give dogs and cats used by laboratories the chance at a new home. The bills are collectively known as “Teddy’s Law” in honor of a beagle rescued from a Michigan laboratory in 2019. Teddy’s life was spared following an undercover investigation of unnecessary pesticide and other tests conducted on dogs. This legislation, introduced by Michigan State Reps. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores, and Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, is supported by several animal welfare groups, including the Humane Society of the United States, Michigan Humane, and local animal shelters and rescues in Michigan.legalnews.com