newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

State lawmakers introduce bills to place dogs and cats once used in experiments in new homes

legalnews.com
 18 hours ago

Humane organizations are coming together to support Michigan bipartisan legislation to give dogs and cats used by laboratories the chance at a new home. The bills are collectively known as “Teddy’s Law” in honor of a beagle rescued from a Michigan laboratory in 2019. Teddy’s life was spared following an undercover investigation of unnecessary pesticide and other tests conducted on dogs. This legislation, introduced by Michigan State Reps. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores, and Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, is supported by several animal welfare groups, including the Humane Society of the United States, Michigan Humane, and local animal shelters and rescues in Michigan.

legalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog And Cat#Cats And Dogs#Common Sense#Shelter Dogs#Animal Shelters#Live Animals#Animal Advocates#Michigan State Reps#Michigan Humane#House#Hsus#The Legal News#Humane Society#State Lawmakers#Bills#Experiments#Loving Homes#Animal Welfare#Humane Organizations#Compassionate Legislation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Agriculturepnwag.net

Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Restore Forests and Grasslands

Late last week, a group of Senators announced the Joint Chiefs Landscape Restoration Partnership Act of 2021. The legislation would formally authorize the Department of Agriculture’s Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership Initiative to better support forest and grassland restoration projects across public and private land, including NE Washington. The lawmakers say the bill supports voluntary restoration projects across ownership boundaries, so that treatments can occur across a landscape.
AnimalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and existing segments of the border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats north of the U.S.-Mexico boundary would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Idaho seeks to kill more than 1,000 wolves as scientists urge Biden to restore animals’ endangered status

In an ongoing conflict between conservationists, hunters, and the agricultural sector, scientists are urging the Biden administration to restore legal protections for grey wolves, arguing that their removal earlier this year was premature.They also argue that states are allowing too many animals to be killed, as Idaho approves legislation that would see 90 per cent of the 1,500 wolves in the state exterminated by private contractors.The US Fish and Wildlife Service removed wolves from the endangered species list for most of the country in January in the final days of the Trump administration, in a move that Joe Biden ordered...
Public HealthBluefield Daily Telegraph

Northam ends face covering order for qualified residents

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has also ended its indoor mask-wearing mandate for those fully vaccinated, as well as move up the easing of all distancing and capacity restrictions. Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Friday, saying the mask mandate change aligns with the new CDC recommendations. Northam said fully-vaccinated individuals...
Public Healthfreedom929.com

NIEMERG / NEW BILLS INTRODUCED

(SPRINGFIELD) State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) says it is time for Illinois to follow the science and ease mask requirements for schools and for the House of Representatives where the members are all vaccinated. It was yesterday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing face masks or maintaining social distance in most indoor and outdoor settings. Niemerg said he and fellow co-sponsor, State Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) are introducing bills to end the mask requirement on the House floor (HB 4080) and another bill (HB 4083) to end the mask mandate at schools. The downstate lawmaker’s move drew immediate criticism from many other lawmakers concerning House Bills 4080 and 4083.
Kidsstatehousereport.com

Pediatricians: Protect our children

MAY 2021 | As the elected officers of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (SCAAP), we are writing to express our concerns for children as the pandemic continues. Representing over 750 pediatricians statewide, we stand united with our AAP colleagues (over 67,000) nationally to speak out on behalf of the health, safety and well-being of the children and families under our care and advocacy umbrella. We take our oath of service seriously and will always “educate, advocate and agitate” for children.
Public Healthwfirnews.com

Governor lifts mask mandates in most cases May 28th

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today lifted Virginia’s universal indoor mask mandate to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Governor Northam also announced that Virginia will ease all distancing and capacity restrictions on Friday, May 28, two weeks earlier than planned. The updates to Virginia’s mask policy are reflected in amendments to Executive Order Seventy-Two and will become effective at midnight tonight along with previously announced changes to mitigation measures.
Public HealthRegister Citizen

Editorial: CT should make COVID-19 shots mandatory for students

We could make this one of the briefest editorials ever: COVID vaccines should become mandatory for students if they are approved for all ages. Everyone seems hesitant to make the call. Most officials in different states point like busted weathervanes in a windstorm seeking direction from elsewhere. Consider how the...
Public Healthfortwaynesnbc.com

Feds provide $7.4B for public health; school nurses in plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is providing $7.4 billion to expand the nation’s public health capacity by hiring school nurses to vaccinate kids and creating a service corps around health care as well as bolstering traditional disease detection efforts. Biden administration coronavirus testing coordinator Carole Johnson said it’s part of...
Nevada Statepvtimes.com

Nevada lawmakers introduce bill to aid nonprofit child care providers

Nevada lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation in Congress on Wednesday that would allow nonprofit child care providers to receive loans through the Small Business Administration to provide affordable care for working families. Sen. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Susie Lee, both Nevada Democrats, filed similar bills in the Senate and House along...
AnimalsWaynesboro Record-Herald

Op-Ed: Raising the bar for compassionate care in dog breeding

The breeding of dogs in high-volume, barren, dirty, unsafe puppy mills is a heartache to all who love and care for animals. Fortunately, there’s something we can do. The neglect and mistreatment of tens of thousands of breeding mothers and their puppies at these facilities is a problem that beckons for action in Congress, and the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA) is just the vehicle needed for reforms. This is why we’ve partnered up to work together in our joint mission of advancing the Puppy Protection Act (PPA) — a practical proposal to address the serious gaps in standards of care established for dog breeding under the AWA by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).