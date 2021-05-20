State lawmakers introduce bills to place dogs and cats once used in experiments in new homes

(SPRINGFIELD) State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) says it is time for Illinois to follow the science and ease mask requirements for schools and for the House of Representatives where the members are all vaccinated. It was yesterday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing face masks or maintaining social distance in most indoor and outdoor settings. Niemerg said he and fellow co-sponsor, State Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) are introducing bills to end the mask requirement on the House floor (HB 4080) and another bill (HB 4083) to end the mask mandate at schools. The downstate lawmaker’s move drew immediate criticism from many other lawmakers concerning House Bills 4080 and 4083.