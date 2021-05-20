newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

OEMs and Suppliers are Investing in New or Improved Driver Assist Measures as Industry Journeys to Fully Autonomous Vehicles

legalnews.com
 18 hours ago

The fixation on fully autonomous vehicles may lead consumers to believe that efforts to develop new driver assisted technologies or update mature technologies in the interim are diminishing, but that’s hardly the case. As a former auto supplier engineer who recalls the early development days of GM’s OnStar technology, and with a legal intellectual property focus that includes electrical components and computer hardware and software in automotive and mobility, I’ve witnessed the steady progress to autonomy over the past 20-plus years. And while full autonomy may be the goal, I work with companies every day that are investing heavily in partially autonomous product and software developments that will gradually get us there.

legalnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Driving#Software Industry#Software Systems#Fully Autonomous Vehicles#Gm#Onstar#Oems#Driver Monitoring Systems#Suppliers#Semi Autonomous Vehicles#Automated Driving#Advanced Av Technologies#Electrical Components#Mature Technologies#Camera Based Systems#Assist#Investing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Software
Related
Dayton, OH104.1 WIKY

Oculii, radar software maker for autonomous vehicles, raises $55 million

(Reuters) – Oculii, a startup that makes software to boost the resolution of radars for use in self-driving cars, said on Thursday it raised $55 million in its latest funding round. Radars are already widely used in cars to assist with emergency braking, blindspot detection, and parking-assist systems, but the...
CarsJalopnik

Let's Talk Autonowashing, The Greenwashing Of Autonomous Vehicles

You know how, to many laypeople, autonomous technology actually seems like a very imminent form of transportation, but anyone who’s actually aware of that technology knows how wrong that is? Or the way companies might exaggerate the capabilities of their autonomous tech? There’s a word for that now: autonowashing. This...
Businessaithority.com

Cognizant to Expand Expertise in Autonomous, Connected and Electric Vehicles with Acquisition of ESG Mobility

Acquisition will extend Cognizant’s capabilities in digital automotive engineering R&D, including in smart, connected mobility; global market for connected cars estimated to exceed $225 billion by 2027. Cognizant announced that it is acquiring Munich, Germany-based ESG Mobility, a digital automotive engineering R&D provider for connected, autonomous and electric vehicles. ESG...
Businessmonitordaily.com

Former Element Fleet Management VP Joins Autonomous Vehicle Company Udelv

Scott Madden joined Udelv, a venture-backed company that produces middle- and last-mile autonomous delivery vehicles called Transporters, as vice president of sales. Madden’s experience includes two years as head of commercial fleet sales at YourMechanic in Silicon Valley in California, five years as vice president of strategic alliances and sourcing at Element Fleet Management, four years in various leadership roles at Purolator Canada and 19 years at Federal Express Canada.
CarsThe Verge

The autonomous vehicle world is shrinking — it’s overdue

After years of positive vibes about the future of autonomous vehicles and nearly unrestricted access to cash from Kool-Aid-drunk venture capitalists, the AV industry is confronting some hard truths. The first is that autonomous vehicles are going to take a lot longer to reach mass scale than previously thought. The second is that it’s going to be a lot more expensive, too. And the third hard truth: going it alone is no longer a viable option.
Industrysiliconangle.com

Einride raises $110M to build autonomous freight transport vehicles

Startup Einride AB today announced that it has raised $110 million in funding to support the rollout of its autonomous freight vehicles, which have no driver cabin and promise to reduce shipping-related carbon emissions by more than 90%. The investment follows a $25 million round for the startup in late...
CarsBay News 9

AAA Car Guide ranks vehicles on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

EDITOR'S NOTE: Tune in for the "Along the Ride" segment on "Inside the Issues with Alex Cohen" on Spectrum News 1. Every other week, digital journalist Susan Carpenter will focus on transportation, mobility, electric vehicles, and environmental sustainability in Southern California. To watch this week's segment, click the arrow above.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Luminar Partners With Toyota’s Pony.ai To Enhance Safe Autonomous Driving

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) and Toyota (TM) backed self-driving tech firm Pony.ai are joining forces to enhance safe autonomous driving in complex environments. By teaming up with a global leader in lidar hardware and software technology solutions, Pony.ai hopes to accelerate the development of autonomous driving technology. Pony.ai plans to use lidars made by Luminar in its robotaxis. Lidars, which are a key component in many autonomous vehicles, are laser-based sensors that perceive the surrounding environment as the car maneuvers through the streets. Pony.ai plans to use lidars made by Luminar in its robotaxis. Pony.ai has already provided more than 220,000 robotaxi rides. The company currently offers its services in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing in China, as well as in Irvine and Freemont, California. Pony.ai has also confirmed plans to deploy autonomous fleets across the globe, starting in 2023. The autonomous fleet will come integrated with a Luminar lidar and a slim profile, with the sensors protruding only 10 cm. off the car roof. Last year, Toyota invested $400 million in Pony.ai to accelerate the development of its autonomous driving technology. (See Luminar stock analysis on TipRanks) “Luminar is in a league of their own when it comes to lidar and shares our belief that delivering autonomous mobility globally will enable a safe and sustainable future. We’re excited to realize that vision together with them,” said Pony.ai CEO James Peng. In March, Northland Capital market analyst Gus Richard upgraded Luminar to a Buy from a Hold. The upgrade came on the back of the company unveiling a stack of software solutions as part of its strategic partnership with Zenseact. “Zenseact is supplying Volvo and Luminar will be the supplier for other auto OEMs. We believe this enhances the value of LAZR as most OEMs do not have the wherewithal to develop a full-stack software capability for hands-free highways,” said Richard. Richard has a $38 price target on the stock, implying 91.34% upside potential to current levels. Consensus among analysts on Wall Street is a Moderate Buy based on 2 Buy and 3 Hold ratings. The average analyst price target of $28.40 implies 43% upside potential to current levels. LAZR scores a 7 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, suggesting it is well-positioned to outperform market expectations.
CarsWebProNews

GM CEO Wants Personal Autonomous Vehicles by 2030

General Motors CEO Mary Barra is has expressed her desire to have personal autonomous vehicles by 2030. Autonomous and self-driving vehicles are the next major evolution of the automotive industry. Early studies have shown autonomous vehicles can significantly reduce accidents and fatalities. Autonomous vehicles also promise to revolutionize the entire driving experience, freeing individuals from the tedium of actually driving. Instead, the daily commute could eventually be used to relax, watch TV or engage in any number of other activities.
Manufacturinggeospatialworld.net

Innoviz announces new design win with leading Tier-1 automotive supplier for its autonomous shuttle program

Innoviz Technologies, a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, was selected by a leading Tier-1 automotive supplier as the LiDAR provider for its multi-year autonomous shuttle program. Innoviz will provide its InnovizOne solid-state LiDAR units to the company for use on its shuttles, which are expected to become operational by the end of 2022 and change the face of transportation. The shuttles are expected to achieve level 4 autonomy, enable fully automated driving and be used to transport both passengers and cargo in various geo-fenced settings. The agreement is expected to generate hundreds of millions in revenue throughout the life of the program.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Autonomous Truck Startup Plus Going Public Via $3.3 Billion Hennessy SPAC Deal

Global self-driving truck startup Plus is going public via a $3.3 billion merger with the special purpose access company (SPAC) Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC V). Launched in 2016, the Silicon Valley company Plus — formerly known as Plus.ai — has made a definitive business combination agreement with HCIC V to file a public offering on the NYSE under the ticker symbol PLAV.
CarsRadio Business Report

Coming By 2030: Autonomous Vehicles from GM

While the “whip antenna” on two General Motors truck lines gets attention for the one and only reason the automotive company kept it there for its newest models, GM is also attracting eyeballs for something that could eventually impact in-car audio consumption. Self-driving vehicles are coming.
Carspowernationtv.com

Welcome to the Future: Can GM Follow Through with Autonomous Vehicles by 2030?

The future is now, and interesting news was revealed by General Motors this morning that autonomous vehicles could take over ride-hailing services by 2030, and even trickle down into production vehicles. It’s been a bumpy ride as we navigate through electrification news and crazy innovations that challenge the status quo, but it’s always interesting to hear about what’s next.
Economytotallandscapecare.com

Improve Productivity with a Fleet Management Solution

Now how do you get best practices in place to ensure maximum efficiency, and thus maximum profitability?. According to a study by Aberdeen Group about the impact of technology on business, automated dispatching and improved routing provided by GPS fleet tracking can lead to a 23%. increase in total jobs...
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Where Logistics Companies Can Invest to Improve the Industry

In the past year, the global pandemic has changed much of what is considered to be the status quo. From education to transportation, all involved had to take a deep look at how things worked and how they were going to be changed due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). But, now that we’ve had a full year of adjusting to new hurdles, it’s time for industries to start thinking about long-term changes that need to be made in order to thrive in the New Normal. Now is the time for logistics to start investing in technology.
Knoxville, TNaithority.com

Local Motors Receives Investment From GameAbove Mobility to Scale American-Made Autonomous Vehicle, Olli

Local Motors, a leader in the design, manufacturing, and deployment of autonomous vehicles, announced, it has received funding to help scale the production of Olli, the company’s electric autonomous vehicle. The investment from GameAbove Mobility, a division of CapStone Holdings Inc., demonstrates a continued interest in partnering with established, innovative companies to create next-generation mobility solutions.
IndustryBusiness Insider

TuSimple Reports Receiving 6,775 Orders For Its Self-Driving Electric Truck

Self-driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) said on Monday it scored 1,000 new bookings in April and added 1,200 in the first quarter, taking its total booking to 6,775 trucks so far. What Happened: The San Diego-based autonomous trucking company that raised $1.35 billion in a public offering last month...