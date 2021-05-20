newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne, MI

Wayne Law students awarded WLAM scholarships

legalnews.com
 18 hours ago

Two Wayne State University Law School students were awarded scholarships from the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan Foundation. Aleanna Siacon won the Dawn Van Hoek Scholarship and Nichole Van Blaricum won the Dobrusin Law Scholarship. WLAM awards scholarships based on the students’ demonstrated leadership capabilities; community service in such areas...

legalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Wayne, MI
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Law
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Students#U S Students#The Wayne Law Review#Moot Court#The Health Law Society#Office Civil Division#The Detroit Free Press#Usa Today Network#The Women S Law Caucus#Mid Michigan College#Rivertown Law Firm#The Legal News#Wlam Awards Scholarships#Community Service#Family Law#Commitment#Founding Co Chair#Anthropology#Diversity Editor#Lawyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Michigan State University
Related
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Wayne Law faculty honored for scholarship, community leadership

Two Wayne State University Law School faculty members have been honored by the University for their research and contributions to the community. Associate Professor Khaled Beydoun of Dearborn is the recipient of a Career Development Chair. The award will support his teaching and research efforts during the 2021-22 academic year. Beydoun is a critical race theorist and internationally renowned expert on national security, the War on Terror, and civil rights. Through his research, he investigates modern modes of policing and its impact on Arab and Muslim communities. He is co-editor of Islamophobia and the Law (Cambridge University Press) and the author of the critically acclaimed American Islamophobia: Understanding the Roots and Rise of Fear (University of California Press). Beydoun’s work appears or is forthcoming in law journals including the California Law Review, Northwestern Law Review, UCLA Law Review, Minnesota Law Review, and the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review. He is the recipient of an Open Society Foundations Soros Equality Fellowship. Beydoun is associate director of civil rights and social justice for the Law School’s Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights.
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Wayne County, MIlegalnews.com

Virtual event to help with 'How to Stand out'

The State Bar of Michigan's Paralegal/Legal Assistant Section will offer the virtual event "Your Goals, Dreams & Strengths-How to Stand Out" on Wednesday, May 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The virtual event will be led by Kathy Munoz, US Consumer Experience Movement manager at Ford Motor Company, and a...
Detroit, MIdistrictadministration.com

Will upgraded ventilation systems help draw Detroiters back to classrooms?

The Detroit school district invested heavily in recent months to renovate its ventilation systems in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms. The question now is whether the changes will sway wary parents and teachers in a city that has been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Just about everyone in the city is eager for classrooms to reopen. Most students learn best in person. But teachers and parents have largely opted to stay home out of fear of COVID-19. As of last month, as many as a quarter of DPSCD students were learning in person compared with as many as half of all students statewide.
Grand Rapids, MIDetroit Free Press

Colleges form alliance to support student-designed learning

At a convention on the future of learning in 2019, a handful of voices stood out to Philomena Mantella. The newly appointed president of Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, had used the week of her inauguration to bring together philanthropists, educators and advocates to discuss innovation in higher education. But when the attendees gathered in small discussion groups, Mantella found some of the most insightful thinking came from the students.
Wayne, MIlegalnews.com

Wayne Law Jessup team among top 50 in the world

Wayne Law's 2020-21 Jessup team showing off their Detroit and Michigan pride. Wayne State University Law School’s team finished in the top 50 teams in the world and took home numerous honors after virtually competing in the Global Rounds of the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition. Wayne...
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Helping hand: Mom of three creates a 'Parents in Law' group

As a teen-age victim in an aggravated stalking and assault case, Savanna Polimeni experienced victim blaming, insufficient knowledge of the legal process, and the emotional and logistical burdens of being subpoenaefor trials. “The discomfort instilled a sense of duty to advocate for others,” she says. She earned an undergrad degree...
Wayne County, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Judge rules in favor of Bower in Sollars ballot eligibility case

TAYLOR — Mayor Rick Sollars is ineligible to appear on the city’s primary election ballot after Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny ruled in favor of City Clerk Cynthia Bower May 13. The reasoning behind the ruling is due to Sollars’ owing $2,500 in late fees, according to the...
Dearborn, MIDetroit Free Press

Dearborn ends online speaking for council meetings, drawing protests

For the first time in several months, Dearborn City Council held its public meeting in person on Tuesday evening without an option to speak online through Zoom. City officials and some City Council members touted the moveas a step toward getting back to normal. But protesters and some residents are...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

Michigan colleges wrestle with COVID-19 vaccine mandates

LANSING, Mich. - Three of Michigan's 15 public universities have announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates, while others are evaluating plans or implementing other strategies to increase immunizations among students. The University of Michigan’s Dearborn campus will require everyone on campus to provide proof of vaccination or weekly negative tests. The University...
Wayne County, MInorthville.mi.us

Autism-focused center expands

The Living and Learning Enrichment Center (LLEC) has grown by leaps and bounds in the last five years – opening a spacious new home base, launching several micro-businesses, offering hybrid programs due to COVID-19, and forming a new partnership to provide housing for people with autism and related challenges. On...
Wayne County, MIGrosse Pointe News

Our View: State meets benchmarks

This is a different kind of week in Michigan, as the state hit the first vaccination benchmark set by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Maybe the end really is in sight — if enough people get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor’s set of benchmarks were announced April 29 and started with...